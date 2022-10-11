Board approves gym renovation

Fresh on the heels of a new paint job this past summer, the Chadron High School gymnasium will get quite the makeover when school lets out for the 2023 break, as the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education — with members Sandy Roes and Tye Pourier absent from the meeting —approved a renovation to the facility.

Board Member and Building and Grounds Committee Member Melissa Webster said the committee recommended approving the remodel, with an approximate cost of $220,000.

The remodel work includes: moving, sanding and painting the floors, moving the baskets and scoreboard to accommodate the floor, and installing new bleachers on both sides.

As for funding the $222,576 project, Webster said sources include $165,000 in proceeds from the Alpha School sale, $23,000 from the Pepsi contract, $22,826 from the Cardinal Facility Fund, and other small accounts totaling $11,750.

Superintendent Ginger Meyer added Activities Director Rick Barry will sell sponsorships for the floor, and there will be sponsorships for the bleachers.

Board President Tom Menke said this would make the gymnasium into a varsity contest space, with at least eight rows of bleachers on each side. Board Member Maddie Nitsch questioned whether there would be enough space on each side for people to get to the restrooms and concessions easily. Meyer said there is a side door in the southwest corner of the gym which would allow access for those on the south bleachers.

The change to the gym could also mean a different set up for the 2024 graduation, as the south side is typically used for the main stage as well as the performing band and choir students.

In other action, the board approved a request from the Chadron FFA for Nationals competition. The request provides for a bus driver to either the Scottsbluff or Rapid City Airport, and $100 for each qualifying student. It was noted there are additional students going who did not qualify for competition.

The National FFA Convention and Expo is Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis.

The board also approved Board President Menke and Board Member Roes to attend the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) meeting Nov. 16-18. The board further approved the possibility that Board Member Nitsch would also attend.

Also approved were votes for Steve Koch of Hershey Public Schools for the NASB Region Director of District 14, and for Tom Menke to the NASB Legislation Committee for District 11.

The first reading of Board Policy 1601, Memorials, was approved. The policy provides for memorial establishment, though Board Member Boone Huffman raised concern that the policy includes a clause that allows for removal of such memorials after 10 years.

The first reading of Policy 5147.1, National Competition Support for Students, was approved but some changes will be made to clarify that the policy does not include club sports that are not associated with the school.

Third readings of Policy 5125.1, Release of Directory Information, and 5126, Awards for Achievement, were approved.

The following policies were reviewed with no changes: 5116.2, Transfers from Non-accredited Schools (includes Home Schools/Exempt Schools); 5118, Health Inspections; 5118.1, Evidence of Birth Date; 5119, Student Fees; 5120, Academic Progress; 5121, Examination/Grading/Rating; 5123, Promotion/Retention of Students; 5125, Student Records; and 5127, Graduation Ceremonies, Recognition and Speakers.

Also at the meeting, Superintendent Meyer presented information on Impact Aid, noting that the previous superintendent, Dr. Caroline Winchester, had applied for the funds in 2014. She noted the funds are available for school districts that have federal property.

Though the funds were denied before because it didn't fit the requirements for when the federal property was acquired, Meyer has been working with USDA Forest Service District Ranger Tim Buskirk to verify dates to see if the district is, in fact, eligible.