Board approves motions regarding COVID-19

Nitsch emphasized there are other illnesses with symptoms similar to COVID-19. Dr. Winchester said what she’s hearing from PPHD is to err on the side of caution, and anyone with the symptoms should stay home. The superintendent further emphasized the seriousness of the situation and the moral obligation to protect the community and the health system.

There was also concern raised by board member Boone Huffman that this policy is open-ended, and it was later modified that it would last only through the end of the current school year.

The board also approved a motion that allows the superintendent or designee to take all necessary action to work with state and local health department officials for advice and direction on functions that may involve large gatherings of people.

The superintendent or designee is also authorized, following board action, to take all necessary action to prepare for the board to declare the COVID-19 virus situation as an “emergency” under the Nebraska Emergency Management Act.