Board approves new staff hires

Monday night, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education — with board member Melissa Webster absent and board member Tye Pourier appearing via video conference — approved the hiring of a full-time teacher for Chadron Middle School and a full-time Special Education teacher.

Middle School Principal Nick Dressel said the request is coming because of the school’s continued increase in enrollment. An additional fifth grade teacher was added this year already, to offer four core sections and break up the incoming class of 89 students.

As the current fifth-graders become seventh-graders, Dressel said there will be another large class — the current third grade — coming in and there will be another need for the four sections. He projects the total enrollment for the 2024-25 school year is 305 students; the school is currently at 289, up from around 260 a year ago.

Essentially, the school is adding a Science teacher, Dressel said. There will be some staff that gets moved around because of their endorsed areas, and he is expecting some retirements this year as well.

Board member Sandy Roes expressed concern about the financial side of the new hires, though board member Boone Huffman said, in looking at the pay rates, the district should have a $300,000 cushion to work with at this time. Further down the road, if class sizes continue to increase as they are and more staff is needed, things could get a little rougher.

Already set to get new floors and a set of bleachers on the south side, when the gymnasium at Chadron High School gets renovated over the summer break it will also gain a new 8’ x 13’ video board after action taken by the board Monday.

Huffman said there has been discussion with the board’s Finance Committee and Activities Director Rick Barry, and the estimated price for the board is about $160,000. Huffman said there would be some discussion as to the best option to finance the board.

Superintendent Ginger Meyer said the cost of the board would be paid for through sponsorships. Already plans are in place to allow businesses and individuals to sponsor the new floor and bleachers, and this board provides yet another venue.

Meyer further added the board will help engage students with some curriculum work, by creating content for the board.

The estimated $160,000 price tag includes not only the board, but also an updated sound system. Meyer said one $25,000 bid came in previously for the sound system. Also included in the cost are shot clocks at a discounted price of about $4,300 compared to the usual $9,000.

Chadron High School Principal Jerry Mack said the board also comes with a graphic software package. An already planned Motion and Sound Art class will provide students an opportunity to learn about and design graphics for the new board. He noted Daktronics would do the initial graphics for business sponsors.

The board, bleacher and floor updates go to the goal of making the gym a varsity level. Pourier said there’s been discussion about making it a premier gym for the state, where more district matchups can be hosted. This would, in turn, mean more money for businesses in Chadron.

Huffman said with the increase in varsity events at the gym, they need to look at sidewalk improvements around the gym to be more ADA-compliant and adding handicap accessible parking.

The board also approved a request from the Wanderlust Cardinals group for the use of a bus. The Wanderlust group, headed by Michael Sandstrom and Jill Paopao, allows students opportunity to travel abroad on educational trips. The bus would be used to transport the students to and from the airport. The costs associated with the bus, such as paying a driver, are covered by the Wanderlust group.

Also approved was the retirement of Chadron Middle School Teacher Barb Waugh, with appreciation for her more than 35 years of service in the district. Principal Dressel emphasized Waugh is more than just a teacher, as she has helped with several programs and will certainly be missed.