Even after the district finished the year nearly 8.5 percent under budget, board members insisted Monday that the district do more to curb spending.
Outgoing board member Jim O’Rourke noted that the district’s feat of coming in more than $1.1 million under budget is commendable but after spending six years trying to solve the issue of high property taxes legislatively he’s lost hope.
“I don’t see any solution to it,” he said. “The Legislature and the State of Nebraska is incapable.”
Until the Unicameral can determine how to battle high property taxes, especially for agricultural producers, by returning sales and income taxes to school district, it will be up to local board members to trim budgets to combat rising property taxes.
O’Rourke spoke specifically to a $74,000 transfer to the district’s activities fund, noting that musical production was the only activity that didn’t require a transfer of dollars from the general fund.
“Maybe a place to start is the activities,” he said.
The district traditionally transfers money to the activities fund at the end of each year. Board member Gary Hoffman explained that this year’s transfer was about $8,000 higher due, in part, to the football equipment that was in rotation to be replaced.
“I hear that. We’re going to have to pay for it from somewhere else, not from property tax,” O’Rourke said.
He also pointed out other line items in the budget that were over budget, though Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester explained that those are federal dollars that will be reimbursed and have no impact on property taxes.
Board member Boone Huffman reiterated his objection from last month to staff attending conferences and workshops, especially on a national level, while the board discussed a policy dealing with reimbursement for such trips.
The proposed policy says board members and employees are expected to be “well informed on educational and related issues and are encouraged to diligently perform their required duties, attend educational workshops, conferences, training programs, official functions, hearings or meetings which are necessary to perform required duties.” The policy further provides that board members have prior approval to attend functions, and employees and volunteers are to be authorized to attend such functions upon approval of the superintendent.
Under the policy, the district will pay for registration or tuition costs and actual travel expenses.
The board should have more direct control over which trips staff is taking, Huffman contended, rather than letting the superintendent decide, especially on “big dollar trips.”
“I don’t approve of those (bigger) types of trips. I don’t see the value in what we get from that,” Huffman said, adding that there are other priorities the district could spend money on that would have a greater impact on students.
The board will consider its 2018-19 budget at its Sept. 10 meeting. Preliminary figures have the budget coming in at $15.2 million, with an estimated $5.5 million coming from property tax dollars. The 2017-18 actual expenses were $12.3 million. The property tax request for the most recent fiscal year was $5,537,746; the district is asking for $6,000 more in 2018-19 under the current proposed budget.