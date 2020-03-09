Board of Education tables action on wage increases

During their Monday night meeting the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education, with member Tye Pourier absent, held off action on the para/secretary wage scale for 2020-21.
Board President Tom Menke said there was an informal meeting with the paras and secretaries on Feb. 24, during which there was some concern on the mid-year raise provided to Level II paras. In an effort for some consistency, Menke said one year would include a step on the increase and 2.5%, while the next would just be the step. The 2020-21 year would include the step and the 2.5%.
Menke went on to show the Level I paras would be raised to $11.52; Level II would be left at the current rate of $13.26, reflecting the $2 increase; 10-Month Secretary would go to $11.77; and 12-Month Secretary would go to $12.02. The changes would cause an overall increase of about $66,000.
Menke moved to accept the rate, though later rescinded it as action on the increase was tabled to ensure the board is doing their due diligence, and concern that doing the rate increase as has been done in the past could lead to budget shortage. It was pointed out the mid-year increase to the rate for Level II paras was a result of concerns the positions would be difficult to staff by board member Gary Hoffman, who also noted there could likely be hard budget times ahead and not enough for raises.
In other action, the board approved the student fees policy fee and rate structure, which includes a small increase to school meals.
The increases will bring meal prices to $1.80 for breakfast, $3 for lunch for K-4 and $3.10 for lunch for grades 5-12, reflecting a nickel increase for each.
In other financial matters, the board approved a bid of about $125,000 from Audio Visual Solutions (AVS), for upgrades to the auditorium. It was noted that $100,000 had been budgeted for the project, but that additional funds from the Depreciation Fund could be used to cover the project if necessary.
Haggerty’s Audio Visual also submitted a bid for the project, and board member Sandy Montague-Roes both had good presentations which were very similar. She pointed out staff were asked to review proposals and take out what they didn’t need, and AVS came back with a proposal accommodating those deletions and what the company could do based on what the auditorium already has.
The $125,000 covers the sound and lighting systems. The video system was considered for an upgrade, though it was decided to hold off at this time.
Also during the meeting, the board read over and took action on several policies.
Policy 3515.5 regarding eye protective devices, received final approval. Wording was added to the policy to read that school employees shall be required to wear eye protective devices at all times when performing duties that may present eye danger. The policy already had similar language for teachers and students.
Also receiving final approval was Policy 3540, regarding transportation responsibilities. The policy states the responsibility for administering the transportation program in the district rests with the superintendent, who shall adhere to all applicable laws and regulations.
Policy 3530, regarding insurance, will move forward to third reading. This policy states the board is responsible for carrying liability, property and worker’s compensation insurance on all property, vehicles and employees. A second policy, Policy 3531, was deleted as it covers only liability insurance.
Policy 3540.1 for mileage in lieu of transportation received a first reading. Under the policy, mileage paid to the parent, custodial parent or guardian of students who live more than four miles from their attendance center will be equal to the mileage provided by the current state statute in Section 79-611 of Nebraska Education Laws.
Policy 3541.1 regarding special transportation for school-related trips was presented to the board for review.
Two new policies, currently numbers Policy Nos. 1500 and 1501, were approved. Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester noted the policies, which address emergency closure of school buildings and emergency exclusions of persons from school, were written in response to the ever-growing spread of COVID-19, commonly known as Coronavirus.
The policies state the superintendent or superintendent’s designee can close buildings due to health or safety concerns. Buildings would be closed for school, community and extracurricular activities. Further, the superintendent or the designee may exclude a person from school property if he or she may pose a health or safety risk to others. If a student, the emergency exclusion provisions may be used. If a staff member, he or she may be placed on paid or unpaid leave. If not a student or staff member, the person will be informed he or she is not permitted on the property until further notice.