Board of Education tables action on wage increases

During their Monday night meeting the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education, with member Tye Pourier absent, held off action on the para/secretary wage scale for 2020-21.

Board President Tom Menke said there was an informal meeting with the paras and secretaries on Feb. 24, during which there was some concern on the mid-year raise provided to Level II paras. In an effort for some consistency, Menke said one year would include a step on the increase and 2.5%, while the next would just be the step. The 2020-21 year would include the step and the 2.5%.

Menke went on to show the Level I paras would be raised to $11.52; Level II would be left at the current rate of $13.26, reflecting the $2 increase; 10-Month Secretary would go to $11.77; and 12-Month Secretary would go to $12.02. The changes would cause an overall increase of about $66,000.

Menke moved to accept the rate, though later rescinded it as action on the increase was tabled to ensure the board is doing their due diligence, and concern that doing the rate increase as has been done in the past could lead to budget shortage. It was pointed out the mid-year increase to the rate for Level II paras was a result of concerns the positions would be difficult to staff by board member Gary Hoffman, who also noted there could likely be hard budget times ahead and not enough for raises.