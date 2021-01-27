Board of Trustees approves additions to CSC offerings

CHADRON – The Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees had its regular business meeting Jan. 13. At the meeting, the Board approved a new graduate degree program, four minors, and three MBA focus areas for Chadron State College.

Beginning in the Fall of 2022 and pending approval from the Coordinating Committee for Postsecondary Education and the Higher Learning Commission, CSC plans to offer a Master of Science in Athletic Training. According to the Board Materials, students who earn a Master of Science in Athletic Training are eligible for a Board of Certification examination to become a Certified Athletic Trainer.

Also, in Graduate Studies, the Board approved three graduate focus areas for the MBA program beginning in Fall 2021. MBA students at CSC can now focus on Accounting, Digital Marketing, and Healthcare Management, or follow the traditional general business track. Students will have the opportunity to select 12 credit hours in order to attain a specialized focus in the MBA program.

The Board also approved Mental Health and Addictions undergraduate minors that will begin in Fall 2021. The four minors are Alcohol and Drug Counseling, Criminal Justice, Social Welfare, and Wellness.