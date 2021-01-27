 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Board of Trustees approves additions to CSC offerings

Board of Trustees approves additions to CSC offerings

{{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON – The Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees had its regular business meeting Jan. 13. At the meeting, the Board approved a new graduate degree program, four minors, and three MBA focus areas for Chadron State College.

Beginning in the Fall of 2022 and pending approval from the Coordinating Committee for Postsecondary Education and the Higher Learning Commission, CSC plans to offer a Master of Science in Athletic Training. According to the Board Materials, students who earn a Master of Science in Athletic Training are eligible for a Board of Certification examination to become a Certified Athletic Trainer.

Also, in Graduate Studies, the Board approved three graduate focus areas for the MBA program beginning in Fall 2021. MBA students at CSC can now focus on Accounting, Digital Marketing, and Healthcare Management, or follow the traditional general business track. Students will have the opportunity to select 12 credit hours in order to attain a specialized focus in the MBA program.

The Board also approved Mental Health and Addictions undergraduate minors that will begin in Fall 2021. The four minors are Alcohol and Drug Counseling, Criminal Justice, Social Welfare, and Wellness.

In other business, the Board of Trustees approved revisions to Board Policy 4430 (Transfer of Credits and Degrees) to make it easier for students to transfer credit if they have graduated with an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree.

The Board also approved 2021-23 agreements with the State College Education Association (SCEA) and Nebraska Associate of Public Employees, Local #61, of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (NAPE/AFSCME).

The Board accepted its Basic Financial Audit report for fiscal years 2019 and 2020, approved CSC’s continuation with its food service provider, Aladdin Food Management, and set room and board rates for 2021-22.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two arrested for meth possession
News

Two arrested for meth possession

  • Updated

On Thursday January 7, Officers from the Chadron Police Department and the WING Drug Taskforce executed a search warrant for a residence on th…

Police chief to resign in February
News

Police chief to resign in February

Tim Lordino is currently in his 13th year as the police chief of Chadron, one that will also be his last with the city as he tendered his resi…

News

Crawford mayor survives recall

After a special election Last Tuesday, Jan. 12, Crawford mayor Connie Shell will remain in office. She is currently about halfway through her …

Freshmen help feed poor
News

Freshmen help feed poor

Every year St. Patrick’s Catholic Church holds the annual “Pine Bough Bazaar”. They receive donations from area businesses to raffle off at th…

News

Sheriff's case in judge's hands

Though the bench trial against Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey reached a conclusion after less than two days last week, it will still be anot…

Chief Lordino tenders resignation
News

Chief Lordino tenders resignation

  • Updated

After serving with the Chadron Police Department for 13 years, Chief of Police Tim Lordino tendered his resignation effective Feb. 10.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News