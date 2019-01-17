The search for a new Chadron Public School superintendent is taking another step forward this month.
The school board is expected to have a workshop to meet with the consultant firms interested in conducting the search for the district. The workshop, which will be open to the public, has tentatively been scheduled for Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. in the District Central Office. Two of the three firms who submitted proposals have confirmed that they are available on that date. As of Monday night, the district was waiting on confirmation from a third firm.
An alternate date of Jan. 24 has also been proposed if necessary. The district will post the date and time once it has been officially determined.
The chosen firm will lead the district in finding a replacement for current Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester, who will retire in 2020.
The three firms who have submitted proposals are McPherson and Jacobson, the Nebraska Association of School Boards and the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association.
All three proposals call for gathering stakeholder input from various groups in the district. The NRCSA comes in as the low base bidder at $5,250, followed by the NASB at $6,000 and then McPherson and Jacobson at $6,900. However, the proposals also call for additional, reimbursable expenses such as consultant travel and advertising costs.
Board President Tom Menke said he would like to see the board select a firm at its February meeting, and begin outlining its priorities for the process during its March board retreat. The goal is to have a new superintendent hired by December so that individual can spend the second half of the 2019-20 academic year working with Dr. Winchester to make the transition more seamless.
In other business Monday, the board approved a bid by Fisher Tracks to redo the track surface’s structural spray coating at a cost of $76,620. By the time the job is completed next summer, the current coating will have lasted nine years, two years longer than predicted. There were two bidders for the project, and the board approved Fisher’s bid contingent on the company providing a warranty on the work, which was included in Midwest Tennis and Track’s bid of $79,780.
Dr. Winchester also touched on the possible impacts of a long-term federal government shutdown. Federal grant funding could eventually be impacted, and the school’s lunch program could also be hit. The state only keeps a couple of months of funding available at any one time for the Free and Reduced Lunch Program, explained board secretary Sara Taylor. Chadron’s lunch program is a healthy one and can sustain itself for awhile, but if the shutdown drags on too long the district could run into problems.
This type of situation is why auditors always recommend districts have a cash reserve equal to four to six months of expenses, Dr. Winchester said. Chadron has about two months of reserves.
On a related note, she reminded federal employees with children in the district who have been affected by the shutdown to file a new Free and Reduced Lunch form. While they are temporarily out of employment, their children may qualify for free or reduced meals, which could ease any financial strain the family is facing.