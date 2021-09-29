‘Boat Family’ became an American success story

The Huls recall that less than a week after the Hoangs arrived, each of the children was paired with a student about the same age and all were off to the Chadron Schools. Don Huls chuckles when he mentions that one of the Hoangs—more than 40 years later—told him he learned the most English during recess.

The family didn’t remain in Chadron as long as perhaps was anticipated. Although Andrew worked at the Chuck Wagon and Donald’s and reportedly made good use of an English-Chinese dictionary that was his constant companion, he apparently became frustrated that he wasn’t learning English faster and hadn’t landed a good paying job. He contacted a sister who lived in Philadelphia and decided to take the family there.

Sharon Dietz also wrote the Hoangs’ farewell story for the Record in late September. She noted that hanging in the family’s living room was a poster with a hand-written Pledge of Allegiance. Andrew also gave her a written statement. It said, in part:

“We had to give up most of our personal belongings that we had accumulated for 10 years to come to the U.S. The goals we want are to live in an atmosphere of freedom and to receive a better opportunity for education for the children.