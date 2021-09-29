‘Boat Family’ became an American success story

Known as the “Boat Family” when they arrived in Chadron more than 40 years ago after escaping from Vietnam, it was recently verified that all nine of the Hoangs are flourishing in different parts of America.
Chadron definitely played a role in this heartwarming story, even though the Hoangs remained in the community just nine months before deciding to move on.
Don and Adele Huls of Chadron, who had played a major role in welcoming the “Boat Family” and helping them adapt to the American way of life, met with the parents, Andrew and Ann, and two of their daughters, now middle-aged adults, in the eastern U.S. in late July and early August.
The Hoangs arrived in Chadron about 10 months after they and 140 other Vietnamese crammed into a boat on March 9, 1979 and headed out for parts unknown in the South China Sea. They knew what they were doing was risky, but also knew they had to escape their homeland “because of the children,” Andrew said through an interpreter upon their arrival in Chadron.
He had been an accountant and was running a successful import-export business in Saigon before the Communists took over South Vietnam. He was soon forced to turn the business over to the new government. Three years later the family also had to give up its home and live in an “economic zone,” a piece of undeveloped land, and somehow try to eke out a living.
A story written by Sharon Dietz for the Jan. 3, 1980 issue of the Chadron Record, said the family had been living on almost nothing and in fear. There were two ways to leave—secretly or by paying the government for permission to leave. They paid their way, giving 10 ounces of gold for each of the parents and nearly seven ounces for each of the children.
The boat ride also was terrifying. The craft was packed and pirates were lurking in the seas. The original destination was Malaysia, but the vessel was turned away there by a gun ship. The voyage finally ended on March 20 at a Liberty Camp on an Indonesian island, just in time because their supply of fresh water was exhausted.
After nine months at the refugee camp, the family was processed out of the Singapore airport, went to San Francisco (where they were given coats), then to Denver and finally to Chadron in a small airplane, arriving on Dec. 30, 1979.
Chadron was waiting for them. The U.S. Catholic Conference was the primary sponsor and had contacted a St. Patrick’s Church prayer group about hosting the family. Things happened fast after they arrived, according to Dietz’s story.
They lived on the third floor of the Assumption Academy that had been closed since 1971. Dozens of Chadronites became involved. Some volunteered to clean and repaint the rooms that had once housed the Assumption nuns, others donated beds, kitchen equipment and household furnishings along with dishes, food and clothing. Several bicycles, a sewing machine and some encyclopedias also were given.
Although Catholics provided much of the support, members of other churches also contributed.
The arrivals were immediately fitted with the donated clothing and provided a TV to help them learn English. But who was who? English names were soon assigned to all eight of the Hoangs.
The father, who was 45 and had been Hoang Anh Tai, was renamed Andrew Hoang. His wife, a native of China, became Ann.
The oldest three children, girls ranging from 14 to 12, became Joann, Lynn and Nicole. The boys were 11, 9 and 2. They became John, Peter and Samuel. The latter was named after Dr. Samuel Chung, a physician originally from the Orient who was practicing in Crawford. He knew Mandarin Chinese and served as an invaluable interpreter when the family arrived.
“I had heard of America,” Andrew Hoang said through Dr. Chung. “I didn’t know anything except it is a free country, so it should be nice.”
The family grew soon after it arrived. Mrs. Hoang was pregnant and thought she was due in April, but another boy, Robert, arrived on Jan. 16. He was named in honor of Dr. Robert Penor, who assisted with the delivery.
Since he was born in America, Robert was an instant citizen. All the other family members studied, took the tests and became proud Americans.
The Huls recall that less than a week after the Hoangs arrived, each of the children was paired with a student about the same age and all were off to the Chadron Schools. Don Huls chuckles when he mentions that one of the Hoangs—more than 40 years later—told him he learned the most English during recess.
The family didn’t remain in Chadron as long as perhaps was anticipated. Although Andrew worked at the Chuck Wagon and Donald’s and reportedly made good use of an English-Chinese dictionary that was his constant companion, he apparently became frustrated that he wasn’t learning English faster and hadn’t landed a good paying job. He contacted a sister who lived in Philadelphia and decided to take the family there.
Sharon Dietz also wrote the Hoangs’ farewell story for the Record in late September. She noted that hanging in the family’s living room was a poster with a hand-written Pledge of Allegiance. Andrew also gave her a written statement. It said, in part:
“We had to give up most of our personal belongings that we had accumulated for 10 years to come to the U.S. The goals we want are to live in an atmosphere of freedom and to receive a better opportunity for education for the children.
“I hope when my language is better, then I’ll be self-supporting. Because I don’t like always to be a parasite—that is a shame. I want to attend Adult Education School for Refugees and improve my English. Everything is good here (but) I think that will be a better way to learn the language.”
The entire family lived in Philadelphia until 1985 when Andrew and Ann purchased a laundromat in the Atlanta area. The girls remained in Philadelphia and rode the subway to school while the boys moved with their parents. The laundromat was open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. 365 days a year for 10 years before Andrew and Ann sold it and returned to Philadelphia.
The Huls say the couple emphasized to their children the importance of preparing for the future by getting a good education in fields with bright futures and they have realized “the American dream.” They have careers in nursing, engineering, design, computer science, business and education. Three of them and their families live in the East and the others on the West Coast.
During the Huls’ visit, Ann told them about becoming an American citizen. Her son Peter had drilled her in the process. During the naturalization interview and test, she was asked, “How does an elderly lady like you defend the country?” she responded, “I am the mother of seven children. They will defend our country.” She passed.
Andrew also supplied a quote for this story: “I hope this world will keep peace, No war anymore.”