Book sale coincides with amnesty, festival

The Friends of the Library will be holding their book sale October 14 and 15, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. both days.

There is also an 'Amnesty day' on Oct. 14, from 12-5 p.m., so if you checked out a library book and forgot to bring it back, you can return it at this time without having to pay a fine. Head to teh library check=-in desk and ask your fines be forgiven. Amnesty does not apply to lost or damaged materials.

The book sale will be taking place on the last two days of the Trading Stories Native American Film Festival, and folks are encouraged to return come back Friday at 5:30 p.m. or stop by on Saturday morning for Cartoons and Crafts for Children and Families, starting at 10:30 a.m.