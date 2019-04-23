Time is running out to sign up for this year's Chadron City-wide Garage Sales.
The sales are scheduled for May 3-4, and sellers need to reserve their spot on the map by Thursday, April 25.
The city-wide garage sales, sponsored by The Chadron Record, are a great way to spruce up your house for spring and make some extra cash. Participants can choose to have sales one or both days of the event. For those individuals interested in having a garage sale but no place to hold it, The Chadron Record has spots available to rent for $25 (includes your spot on the map).
The map of garage sale locations will be published in The Chadron Record May 1. It’s only $20 to re-serve your spot and promote your garage sale.
The Chadron Record will have its own garage sale May 3 and will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be provided for $3 per person, with all proceeds being donated to Keep Chadron Beautiful. KCSR will be onsite for a live remote broadcast during that time, and the Record will offer a discounted price for new subscribers that day.
After the weekend is over, residents will be able to take any unsold items in good condition to the Goodwill Truck, which will be in Chadron April 25 through May 15, courtesy of a partnership between Goodwill and Northwest Community Action Partnership.
The Goodwill Truck will be located in the First National Bank North Platte parking lot across from Safeway and will be open each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the trailer is full. Items accepted by Goodwill include the following: clothing, shoes, boots and sandals, purses, hats, belts, jewelry, household items, collectibles and decorations, computers and accessories, books, movies, CDs, games, toys, tools, sheets, blankets, curtains, small appliances and electronics.