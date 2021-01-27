Boutique Air to launch daily round-trip flight from Rapid City to Chadron

A concierge-style airline is bringing Rapid City and Chadron closer together.

Boutique Air announced this week that on Feb. 15 it will launch daily flights that connect Chadron Municipal Airport and Rapid City Regional Airport.

The San Francisco-based airline says that it will offer rates comparable to other commercial flights. Boutique Air serves 29 small, mid-size and major cities nationwide.

The airline now offers two round-trip flights daily between Chadron and Denver International Airport. The airline cites the COVID-19 pandemic as one reason it is expanding into Rapid City and other locations, according to a company spokeswoman.

“We’re basically helping major airlines with cities that are not able to have as many flights, or maybe they’ve been cut altogether because of COVID-19. We’re working to help fill the gaps and accommodate cities that are looking for more connections,” said Teresa Mesman, marketing director and regional manager for Boutique Air.

Mesman said the airline hopes to keep Rapid City as a permanent destination after the pandemic eases. Boutique Air will start with one daily round-trip flight from Chadron to Rapid City, which according to its website is a 40-minute flight one way. It's around a 100-mile drive from Rapid City to Chadron.