Boutique Air will continue to provide commercial service to Chadron.
The U.S. Department of Transportation approved the city’s recommendation to continue working with Boutique recently, said City Manager Greg Yanker Monday.
The airline, however, will no longer serve Alliance. That city elected to recommend competitor Key Lime Air as its carrier, and that request was also approved, Yanker said. He intends to visit with Boutique Air this week to discuss any operational changes that could be made now that the air carrier is no longer providing service to both communities.
“I’m very excited actually for it to be split,” Yanker said. “I think it opens up the possibilities for changes in the schedule.”
Without needed to consider schedules in Alliance, Boutique may be better able to suit schedules strictly to Chadron passenger needs.
“It will definitely be interesting to see what each community does,” Yanker said.
Both airlines submitted bids to each community, and recommendations by the city carry weight with the Department of Transportation in selecting carrier service.
Boutique Air’s success in reviving commercial flights from the Chadron Municipal Airport, as well as the company’s existing lease agreements for the terminal building and the barrel hangar, were cited as key reasons for Chadron to recommend the company. Those leases generate additional revenue for the city, and the company’s regional maintenance hub, operated out of the barrel hangar, creates jobs within the community.
Boutique has increased passenger traffic by a combined 210 percent in Chadron and Alliance since initially being awarded the contract for the two communities in July 2015. Figures from 2017 show 5,532 enplanements in Chadron and 2,460 in Alliance with Boutique Air. The company also has completion rates of nearly 99 percent in each community, meaning very few flights are cancelled due to weather or other issues.
The city is also working to address hiring a fixed-base operator at the Chadron Municipal Airport. Proposals for the position are due this week to replace the previous FBO, who still owes fuel flow charges to the city.
In other business, the city approved specifications and plans, contingent on a similar approval from the Chadron Public Schools, to re-pave the high school parking lot with a two-inch overlay of asphalt. The city agreed to share the cost of the project during the construction of the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center. The school is expected to review the plans April 1. Both entities currently have $25,000 in their budgets for the project, Yanker said. The city will oversee the project.
The council also approved special designated licenses for the Chadron Arts Center and Niobrara Valley Vineyards for the Arts Center’s Tapped and Uncorked event April 12. The center’s SDL allows for the organization to host the wine and beer tasting with several different vendors, while the vineyard’s SDL will allow them to actually sell their products in addition to providing them for tasting.
The city recently voted to allow SDLs to bypass the city council and be approved administratively unless the entity is requesting an SDL in Chadron for the first time. That is why both the Chadron Arts Center and Niobrara Valley Vineyards applications came before the council, said Police Chief Tim Lordino.
Finally, the council approved an easement agreement with Chadron State College to allow CSC to replace and abandon a portion of an asbestos concrete transmission main when it begins construction on its new track facility this year.