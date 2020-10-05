Box Butte County first county to move into orange

As the Panhandle continues to see increasing case counts, today’s risk dial update shows Box Butte County as the first county moving into orange. This is due to the surge in cases in the county over the past three weeks and means the county has high risk of COVID spread.

Health officials urge all Box Butte County residents to monitor for symptoms and get tested if you or anyone in your family begins experiencing symptoms. Please continue all of the important precautions to protect you, your loved ones, and your community from the spread of COVID. Wear a mask when possible, stay at least six feet away from others, monitor for any symptoms, and stay home if you are not feeling well. Please practice these safety tips out of an abundance of kindness and humility for others.

Additional guidance for when at work and in social settings and in public can be found at www.pphd.org by clicking on the Guidance tab on the risk dial, and scrolling to the COVID ORANGE guidance on page 3. School guidance can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/y4uwhpgc.