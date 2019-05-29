Nearly 400 bike enthusiasts will converge on Chadron this weekend for the start of the 39th annual Bike Ride Across Nebraska.
Chadron was selected as the kick-off city for the event, and Chadron State College is hosting the riders, volunteers and support staff. BRAN staff will begin arriving Friday, with the majority of the participants expected Saturday. There were 393 registered riders last week, and registration remains open through Saturday. The college is expecting 1,000-1,200 people including staff, volunteers, riders and their families.
Riders will embark on the first leg of their journey Sunday morning, riding as far as Gordon, where they will also spend a night. The group will arrive in Fremont June 8 to end this year’s event.
The route will allow riders to choose to ride along the highway or on finished portions of the Cowboy Trail, according to BRAN Director Doug Scherlie. The theme for this year’s ride, appropriately, is “A Tale of Two Trails.”
“We’ve got quite a bit of feedback,” Scherlie said about the decision to incorporate the Cowboy Trail into the event now that more miles of it are completed. “There has been a lot of publicity with the Cowboy Trail lately. It seemed like a good fit.”
BRAN began in 1980, an undertaking by the Omaha Northwest Rotary Club. Today it is organized by the Omaha Pedalers Bicycle Club. Riders have the option of completing the entire, seven-day trek or taking part in only three or four days at the beginning or end of the journey.
The trip last visited the northern Panhandle in 2010, when Harrison was the kick-off community.
Working with the Chamber of Commerce, the City of Chadron, Dawes County Tourism and the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association, the college will house the participants overnight, allowing them to set up tents in several areas on campus.
According to a BRAN guide provided to CSC, the ride typically generates $12,000-$20,000 in economic impact, as riders and those accompanying them dine and shop in each community. Each overnight community also receives a scholarship from BRAN to award to a local student; BRAN annually awards $27,500 in scholarships.
“BRAN is a great opportunity for positive exposure to our community and CSC,” said Director of College Relations Alex Helmbrecht shortly after organizers announced Chadron as the kick-off community. “BRAN’s materials also said bike riders spend several thousand dollars in a community during their stay, so there’s a benefit to our local economy, as well.”
Rider registration will be at the campus from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, and the college’s Residence Life Program, along with the local FFA chapter, plan to provide games and activities during the afternoon. The college’s dining service will be open for the riders, and the FFA will serve food on campus as a fundraiser Saturday. The CSC cafeteria will also be open Sunday morning for breakfast, but riders are also free to patronize local restaurants and other businesses.
The Chadron Chamber of Commerce is providing welcome packets with information about the city to the first 200 riders who register. Among the information is The Chadron Record’s spring edition of “Go, Do!,” an outdoor recreation guide to the Pine Ridge. This year’s issue features plenty of suggestions for riders to return to northwest Nebraska and take advantage of hiking and biking trails, as well as information on other attractions. The guide can also be viewed online at http://bit.ly/2UGSquu.
“As a community, the Tourism Director and myself both agree that this will be one of the largest influxes of guests we will see within our community all year, which gives us a phenomenal opportunity to capitalize on their presence and showcase the hidden gems of our area in a way that they will want to return,” said Chadron Chamber of Commerce Director Gabby Michna. “With the innovative efforts taking off in our community, these outdoor enthusiasts are the exact people we would be wise to attract.”
Riders are expected to leave Chadron no later than 9 a.m. Sunday, putting some of them in Gordon by mid-day.
“We have numerous organizations that are helping with feeding the riders while they are in town, starting around lunchtime Sunday,” said Ray Misner, the executive director of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center and the Gordon Chamber. The chamber itself will serve dinner for the riders that evening. Breakfast the next morning will be provided by two local organizations.
The visitor’s center in Gordon will be the main welcome point for the BRAN participants, and it will remain open and staffed for the 24 hours they are in town, Misner said.
The Chamber has encouraged the local business community to open its doors Sunday, but there will also be other activities and events for riders to enjoy. There will be games and music at the city park, and the theater will screen movies.
“That weekend also happens to be the Junk Trail so there will be a lot of people out in their yards doing yard sells,” Misner said, noting that it will be a great opportunity for BRAN riders to bargain hunt and visit with local residents.
“We’re glad to have them in our community and we look forward to the experience. Hopefully, they enjoy their time with us.”