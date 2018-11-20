Dedication to feeding the hungry in Chadron has earned the group of women who run the Bread Basket statewide recognition.
Charlotte Kriz, Marcia DeHaven, Wendy Fairchild, Helen Kent and Betty Witte were honored by Gov. Pete Ricketts earlier this month as the ServeNebraska Step Forward Award winners in the category of National Service.
“They make sure people who are hungry in Chadron have a place to go,” said RSVP Director Rachel Johnson at a reception held in the women’s honor last week. All of the women are RSVP volunteers, and the organization, along with its parent agency, Northwest Community Action Partnership, nominated them for the award.
The Bread Basket has been a staple of life in Chadron for decades. One of its earliest homes was at the corner of Second and Morehead. The building was so small, clients had to take a number and wait outside to be called, Kriz said. The late Catherine Ash, who led the Bread Basket effort for years, facilitated the move to Assumption Arena.
Kriz worked with Ash at the Bread Basket before taking over the leadership role. After retirement, Kriz began looking for volunteer opportunities, and knew of Ash’s work at the Bread Basket.
“I went there one Tuesday just to get some more information, and after that she expected me to be there to help,” Kriz said, laughing.
The Bread Basket provides an average of 5,250 bags of groceries to people in need each year. All of the food is donated by Safeway.
“Without Safeway, this program wouldn’t exist because they do supply the food,” Johnson said.
Volunteers pick up food from Safeway each day, and the Bread Basket women package it every Tuesday for distribution. The bags include everything except meat and fresh vegetables, and are supplied to individuals who stop by at 10 a.m. each Tuesday.
The Bread Basket volunteers look out for their clients, making sure mothers with young children have their needs met. With many of the clients among the elderly population, or veterans, they know it’s critical that they, too, have their nutrition needs met.
There are no financial qualifications, and no questions asked.
“If you’re in need, they will help,” Johnson said.
Kriz has volunteered with the program for more than 18 years and announced her retirement on the same day Johnson informed the group it won the National Service award.
“She has been so dedicated,” Johnson said of Kriz. The service has been fulfilling, Kriz said. Glenda Liske will take over Kriz’s role with the organization, joining the rest of the women in filling a vital role in the community.
“There are those that are in need, and it helps them, and in a way, it helps us, too,” said Helen Kant. She joined the Bread Basket three or four years ago as a way to give back and fill her time after retirement. The Bread Basket work keeps all of the volunteers involved and in touch with friends instead of sitting at home alone, Kant said.
DeHaven agreed, explaining that she started working with Closer to Home, which provided sack lunches for those in need, before volunteering with The Bread Basket.
“It makes you feel good. They really do appreciate it,” said Wendy Fairchild of the clients who make use of The Bread Basket. “They say thank you all the time.”