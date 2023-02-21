Brent Levi Rickenbach

Brent Levi Rickenbach was born on April 4, 1963 to Richard (Rick) and Marilynne (Redfern) Rickenbach. He was born at Saint Mary's Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Brent joined his older brother, Brad, and three years later, Brian would complete their family. The family moved periodically for Rick's job which resulted in many friendships in many states.

In high school, Brent spent summers working for his Uncle Bob on a ranch in Wyoming. This sparked a love for ranching that stuck with Brent throughout his life. Brent graduated from Tomball High School in Tomball, TX in 1981. He then attended the University of Minnesota where he met his future wife, Cathy.

After graduation, Brent started working at Control Data as a software engineer. He married Cathy on October 21, 1989 and they became partners for life. Into this union three children were born: Emily, Levi, and Sarah. All three children were born in Minnesota - Levi was even born in the same hospital as Brent. Brent frequently stated his children were his greatest accomplishment.

Brent and Cathy primarily raised their children in the western suburbs of the Twin Cities. Brent received his Master's Degree in Computer Science from the University of Saint Thomas in 1996. After developing his skills in computer science, Brent started working at General Dynamics in 2000. He worked there for over 20 years, most recently as a Chief Engineer and Technical Fellow. Throughout his career, Brent developed a passion for mentoring younger engineers.

As a part of his Christian faith and as a member of Westwood Community Church, Brent valued giving back to his community. He was an active member of the Eden Prairie Lions and the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund. In his spare time, Brent also enjoyed hiking, ranching with his uncle, handball, and all things problem solving.

Brent was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma in October 2018. For four years, Brent was on various chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments with limited side effects until December 2022. At that time, the cancer spread and was no longer responsive to treatment. Brent died peacefully in his home at the age of 59 on February 3, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; children: Emily, Levi, and Sarah Rickenbach; parents, Rick and Marilynne Rickenbach; brothers: Brad (Meg) Rickenbach and Brian (Jennifer) Rickenbach; parents-in-law, Walter and Ardis Rafteseth; siblings-in-law: Diann Johnson, Karin (Dean) Peterson, David (Catherine) Rafteseth; many nieces and nephews; and other loving relatives and friends that he considered family.

Brent's wit, humor, and avid storytelling will be greatly missed.

Visitation: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home (7625 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344)

Visitation: Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM @ Westwood Community Church (3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior, MN 55331)

Memorial: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Westwood Community Church (3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior, MN 55331)