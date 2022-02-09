 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bridgeport site for beef roundtable

  • 0
Fed Cattle Challenge.jpg

BRIDGEPORT - Every February, Extension has a series of feedlot roundtables at several Nebraska locations. This year, the first in the series will be Feb. 22 in Bridgeport at the Prairie Winds Community Center.

Registrations and welcome are at 12:30 p.m., with the program starting at 1 p.m. There are three division for the roundtable — Economic impacts, Health, and Employees and Updates.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Ag economists will begin the program with a presentation on new price reporting and risk protection strategies at 1 p.m., followed by UNL Extension Economist Brad Lubben, who will present on the economic impact of feedlots and the beef industry.

The Health presentations are scheduled begin at 2 p.m. with Brian Vander and Becky Funk, UNL GPVEC, speaking on the impact of delayed vaccination on feed yard health. Brett Terhaar will follow with information on health protocols and connecting the research dots.

After a short break, Dennis will begin the Employees and Updates portion with information from the 2021 feed yard labor survey at 3:10 p.m. Ruth Woiwode, UNL Behavior and Welfare Specialist will speak to labor and sustainability. Aaron Yoder with Ag and Occupational Health through the University of Nebraska Medical Center and UNL is next, presenting on Feedlot 15 employee training modules. Wrapping up the program is Galen Erickson, Pablo Loza and Alfredo DiConstanzo of UNL Extension with a research update and information on re-implanting guidance and site-specific research.

People are also reading…

The program will adjourn at 4:45 p.m.

Topics an speakers were chosen to benefit feedlot manager, owners, employees and the allied industry. Registration is requested by Friday, Feb. 18, and can be completed online at go.unl.edu/2022roundtable. The cost is $20 at the door.

Those unable to make the Bridgeport program can also attend at the West Central Research Extension and Education Center in North Platte on Feb. 23 or at the Nielsen Community Center in West Point on Feb. 24.

For more information, or to register call 402-472-6486.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Well-known family coming to Chadron

Well-known family coming to Chadron

They’re creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, and next month The Addams Family is coming to the Chadron High School auditorium in March as the…

Local youth races in California

Local youth races in California

Visiting with Wyatt Katen for a short time, one thing that becomes easily apparent is his love for riding his dirt bike. That same passion is …

Klein offers tax season advice

Klein offers tax season advice

Typically by the final days of January and first week of February, folks have received their W-2’s and any other end-of-year statements necess…

McEwen publishes new book

McEwen publishes new book

Anyone who attended Chadron Middle School in the 1970’s or Chadron State College from the late 1980’s up until about four years ago will likel…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News