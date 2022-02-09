Bridgeport site for beef roundtable

BRIDGEPORT - Every February, Extension has a series of feedlot roundtables at several Nebraska locations. This year, the first in the series will be Feb. 22 in Bridgeport at the Prairie Winds Community Center.

Registrations and welcome are at 12:30 p.m., with the program starting at 1 p.m. There are three division for the roundtable — Economic impacts, Health, and Employees and Updates.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Ag economists will begin the program with a presentation on new price reporting and risk protection strategies at 1 p.m., followed by UNL Extension Economist Brad Lubben, who will present on the economic impact of feedlots and the beef industry.

The Health presentations are scheduled begin at 2 p.m. with Brian Vander and Becky Funk, UNL GPVEC, speaking on the impact of delayed vaccination on feed yard health. Brett Terhaar will follow with information on health protocols and connecting the research dots.

After a short break, Dennis will begin the Employees and Updates portion with information from the 2021 feed yard labor survey at 3:10 p.m. Ruth Woiwode, UNL Behavior and Welfare Specialist will speak to labor and sustainability. Aaron Yoder with Ag and Occupational Health through the University of Nebraska Medical Center and UNL is next, presenting on Feedlot 15 employee training modules. Wrapping up the program is Galen Erickson, Pablo Loza and Alfredo DiConstanzo of UNL Extension with a research update and information on re-implanting guidance and site-specific research.

The program will adjourn at 4:45 p.m.

Topics an speakers were chosen to benefit feedlot manager, owners, employees and the allied industry. Registration is requested by Friday, Feb. 18, and can be completed online at go.unl.edu/2022roundtable. The cost is $20 at the door.

Those unable to make the Bridgeport program can also attend at the West Central Research Extension and Education Center in North Platte on Feb. 23 or at the Nielsen Community Center in West Point on Feb. 24.

For more information, or to register call 402-472-6486.

