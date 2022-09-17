 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
British author to visit Chadron library

The public is invited to the Chadron Public Library for a visit with author Alan Wilkinson on Monday, Sept. 26, beginning at 6 p.m.

Wilkinson is a British writer with a lifelong interest in the American West. He is interested in hiking, gardening, food, and some travel, notably to western United States. He has written 25 books, 200 TV scripts and numerous articles and stories. His first novel, "Cody The Medicine Man and Me", was published in 2017.

His new novel, "Lost and Found in Nebraska", tells the story of a man returning home to North-West Nebraska after forty-five years.

This event is open and free to everyone.

For more information call 308-432-0531.

