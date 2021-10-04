Broken sidewalks spark discussion

Crofutt emphasized he believes the sidewalk needs repaired but doesn’t agree with the complaint process. He added there’s probably not a block in Chadron that doesn’t need repaired and the council should prepare to be inundated with complaints. If people don’t want to fix the sidewalks, he said, then it falls on the City to fix them.

Vice Mayor Cheryl Welch, who admitted to making the complaint, said she took a baby for a walk in a stroller and almost couldn’t make it due to broken sidewalks. She further added she’s gone on walks before but never in a role of parent pushing a baby in a stroller.

“I can’t even imagine if I was in a wheelchair,” Welch said. She further added things have to start somewhere, and if it’s at council’s own property then it should.

Crofutt asked if Welch went to the property owners, as she asks whether council members speak to owners when they have property liens. Welch said she hadn’t, and Crofutt accused her of using her position. Welch accepted that, and said she should’ve spoke to the property owners first.