Two brothers previously charged with kidnapping a Rapid City woman for nine days last month have now been indicted on six combined kidnapping and sexual and physical abuse charges, while the brother who used to date the victim is facing six more charges from a 2018 incident.
Jesse and Dustin Sierra pleaded not guilty Wednesday to kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse by force, interstate domestic violence, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assaulting a dating partner by strangling near Oglala and other places on the Pine Ridge Reservation between July 13-21, according to the indictment.
Jesse, a 33-year-old from Rapid City who used to date victim Esther Wolfe, also pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse by force, interstate domestic violence, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assaulting a dating partner by strangling in the same areas between Aug. 28-29, 2018.
The brothers, who entered their pleas at the federal courthouse in Rapid City, are both being detained at the Pennington County Jail until trial.
The pair kidnapped Wolfe from Rapid City on July 13 and brought her to various locations on the Pine Ridge Reservation and northwest Nebraska, according to an FBI affidavit in support of their criminal complaint. Along the way, Jesse beat, raped and emotionally abused Wolfe, tied her up with Christmas lights, made her go inside a shallow grave and forced her to call police to say she was OK, the affidavit says. Wolfe was found July 21 at a hospital in Chadron, Neb.
The FBI agent based his case off an interview Wolfe gave to a Rapid City officer and agent with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, phone records and physical evidence that corroborated her allegations.
Jesse is also charged with physically and sexually assaulting Wolfe in Nebraska state court. Much of the information Wolfe shared with a Chadron police officer matches what she told a Rapid City officer and BIA agent, according to affidavits for Jesse's arrest and search warrants in Nebraska.
A new detail in the Nebraska documents includes Wolfe saying that Jesse threatened to kill her if she didn't meet him at a McDonald's after she was released from the Chadron hospital. They also reveal that Nebraska law enforcement received warrants to search cell phone records and the motel where Wolfe said she was raped.
Court records do not describe the details of the alleged 2018 incident, but one of Wolfe's friends told a police officer that she has been hospitalized in the past due to Jesse's beatings, according to the affidavit in the federal case.