Brueckner competes at national motocross

While many were riding motorcycles on their way up the Sturgis rally, Brayten Brueckner was competing at the national level of motocross in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

The son of Jessica and Michael Brueckner, Brayten qualified earlier this year for the 41st annual Loretta Lynn National Championships, held at the Lynn family ranch.

Jessica and Brayten explained for her son to qualify he had to first compete and place in the top 10 in area qualifier races, then place in the top four in Regionals. Brayten’s Regional qualifier was in Delta, Utah, though he saw plenty of the country on road trips to other qualifiers in Wisconsin, Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma.

This year is the first Brayten has qualified for the national, and with the bike safely stowed in the toy hauler camper, the family journeyed 18 hours for the 10-day trip. Jessica noted the event itself was a week long, Aug. 1-6.

Brayten competed in the 7-9 age division of the 65 cc modified bike class. He further added his bike was modified by sponsor Clint Backlund of Torez Motorsports, who mounted the engine to make it faster and smoother. Each class has two divisions, Jessica said, one for stock and one for modified.

As for his connection with Backlund, Brayten said it started with is riding KTM 50 cc bikes then moving to the Cobra bikes, which Backlund sells. Because Brayten was turning in some fast times, Backlund took an interest and decided to sponsor him.

Though he still rides the local Chadron track, Brayten spends a lot of time on the track at Crawford, which they rebuilt for practice. The family also has some land out of town they utilize.

Because of how different the tracks are at the bigger races, Jessica explained they also take Brayten to Colorado to practice since the dirt is different. “Around here,” she said, “it tends to be packed down and hard. When you get to the bigger races it’s really deep and muddy.”

Now 10 years old, Brayten has been riding since he was three and competed in his first race when he was four. “Once you get into the sport, it’s hard to get out,” he said. “It feels so good to win, and that motivates you to keep going, and just how fun it is to go and ride your bike and all the friends you make when racing.”

The road to the National level of competition begins with 26,000 kids trying to qualify, with only 1,500 across all the classes making it, 42 of which were in Brayten’s class, making him among the top 42 riders in the country for 65 cc modified.

It’s something of a challenge, Jessica explained, because many of the kids her son competes against live at full-time training facilities where they ride every day. Their sponsors, often professional companies, pay for professional trainers and teachers. “Just making it as a kid from Nebraska who gets to fide maybe once a week, and doesn’t get to ride at all four months out of the year because of weather, that’s pretty impressive.”

Brayten added with a grin,” I had lots of natural talent when I was little.”

For those looking to get into the motocross scene, Brayten said it’s important to eat healthy get to as many training camps as possible and get with good trainers, and ride as often as you can. “The more time you get on your bike, you’re still gaining experience.”

Jessica added it’s important to keep good form and ride correctly, as that means a safer ride. Brayten noted “braking bumps” on the track at Loretta’s reached up to three and four feet tall, and being able to manage those obstacles properly is where good form is key.

As for eating healthy, he said, it’s important to focus on getting good protein and decreasing suggar. Doing so results in improved strength for handling the bike. The races are 20 minutes long on rough track, “so you have to have quite a bit of endurance to ride it.” In addition to eating healthy, Brayten did some boot camp workouts to help with cardio and put some time in on a treadmill.

This was Brayten’s last year competing in the 65 cc class, and having accomplished his goal of making it to the Loretta Lynn event he’s now on to 85 cc. He plans to head to Colorado to get some riding time in and keep improving his time.

Jessica noted her son is moving onto a bigger bike, but it also means he’ll be at the bottom of the division age-wise since he’ll be in the 10-12 85 cc class. “Next year is more of a transition year . . . It’s basically getting more comfortable on the bike.”

Brayten said it’s also about getting stronger to handle the bigger bike. “The bike will go over the braking bumps easier, a little smoother, but holding onto it will be harder because I’m smaller on it. On my 65 I was bigger, so it was like riding a little scooter. I could really control it.”

Though he’s been riding 85’s for about a year, he hasn’t raced it except for a local circuit about a year ago since he’s been focused on the 65’s. Brayten said changing to strictly 85’s also eliminates his having to transition his riding style from one motor size to the other.

In addition to riding at the national event, Brayten was able to meet quite a few of the professional riders and get some autographs. Jessica said they were all “mingling together” rather than the pros being in restricted areas. “You might walk up to go get a hot dog, and one of them might be standing behind you waiting to get a drink.”

Brayten expressed great appreciation to his mom and dad, as well as his grandparents, for the help they’ve provided along with sponsors Backlund and Brian Jelinek.

“It’s a big experience,” Brayten said. “You gain so much by going there. You’re getting faster because there’s faster kids.” He further noted watching the other riders help him learn what lines to take to improve his times.

“It’s really a sport of making quick, on-the-spot decisions,” Jessica said. “It’s neat to watch, because you might go out for one race, and by the time you race again the track’s completely different conditions. It’s a sport of making quick decisions, and it’s neat to watch how calculated he was with everything he does. He’s good a decision making when he’s out there.”