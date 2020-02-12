Brust passionate about photography, documenting insects

He also enjoys the challenge of getting close enough to the subjects and the time it takes to get the shots. “A lot of it, believe it or not, when you work with insects enough you learn to read their body language.” He further noted insects are well-aware that people are around them, but the question is whether they perceive those humans as immediate threats.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He shared stories of how he was able to get the perfect angle on a cicada within a couple minutes simply by reading its body language and not appearing to be a threat. In another instance, he was able to shoot a rattlesnake in the process of eating a rabbit with the snake only raising its tail slightly and not even giving a warning shake. Though he heard the rabbit get bit by the rattler, it took some time to get the shot because the snake thought he was a potential threat to its meal. Brust wound up leaving and returning before the rattler started eating.

Brust noted there’s also luck involved and much of getting a great shot is about being in the right place at the right time.