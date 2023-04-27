Chadron State College student Olivia Bryant presented a research paper at the 2023 Central States Communication Association (CSCA) Undergraduate Honors Research Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, in late March.

She learned about the opportunity from Dr. Adam Hughes, assistant professor in Communication Arts.

“I have been interested in communication research and was looking for ways to diversify my graduate school applications. It can be difficult to find opportunities for undergraduate research if you aren’t at a large school. Dr. Hughes suggested I submit an organizational analysis I wrote in a class of his. I decided to take the risk and submit the paper after doing some revisions,” Bryant said.

Hughes said Bryant’s paper was successful in the competitive review process and accepted for presentation.

“Olivia was able to reflect on her work with CSC College Relations for the term project in Organizational Communication (CA 351), a course I taught in Fall 2020. In an ethnographic study, she was able to apply academic knowledge from the course to her actual experience of working in the public relations unit of an academic organization,” Hughes said.

Hughes said the conference afforded Bryant the opportunity to learn about a wide variety of research being conducted by students and faculty at other institutions in the region.

“She also attended sessions on successfully navigating graduate programs in communication, and met with communication faculty members from the University of Nebraska-Omaha where she will enroll in graduate school this fall,” Hughes said.

It was Bryant’s first time presenting at a research conference.

“I learned that scholars and educators are supportive of undergraduate student research. Everyone I interacted with was so helpful and encouraging. It was a welcoming environment and a great opportunity to network,” Bryant said.

Bryant said she recommends students to take advantage of similar chances to grow educationally and professionally.

“Reach out to your professors and ask about opportunities to take your work and interests outside the classroom. These experiences do require extra work, but are so helpful when applying to professional schools or entering the workforce. These experiences can also provide a lot of invaluable information,” Bryant said.

After she earns a master’s degree at UNO, she said she may pursue a career or a doctorate. Ultimately, she would like to become a college communications professor.

Hughes said he is confident Bryant will be successful at UNO and beyond.

“She has taken full advantage of all the cocurricular and academic opportunities available to her at Chadron State College,” he said.