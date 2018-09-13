While no members of the public addressed the Chadron School Board on its proposed budget, one member of the board voted against its adoption and argued that the district must curb spending.
The board adopted its 2018-19 budget Monday on a 4-1-1 vote (Amanda Bannan was absent), with member Jim O’Rourke making the case that the district has to do what the state has failed to do.
“I just can’t continue to ask for more property tax dollars,” O’Rourke said, adding that it appears the Legislature is not going to provide meaningful tax relief. “We need to look for at least a 5 percent reduction in our budget.”
The rest of the board expressed similar concerns over property taxes.
“I don’t want to pay property taxes either,” remarked Boone Huffman, but he called for being diligent to the district’s 900 students and taking care of the facilities’ “dire needs” before making drastic cuts.
“I think we need to reassess what needs to be done,” O’Rourke countered. “We need to cut the budget. There’s got to be places.”
Other board members and staff disagreed over how easily that can be achieved. Staff has taken pay freezes in recent years, and the defeat of a bond for facilities improvements has required other adjustments in the budget.
“The easy picking fruit is gone,” said President Tom Menke. “I just don’t know if there’s another 5 percent to be cut out.”
Should the board move in the direction of making significant cuts as O’Rourke suggested, it would come down to cutting entire programs, whether in curriculum or activities, said Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack. Staff is always looking for ways to save the district funds, and that currently includes a discussion to provide Chromebooks at the high school instead of iPads.
Technology, including the iPads, had come up in discussion earlier in the evening, with O’Rourke suggesting a free-and-reduced technology program, rather than the current approach. Students do have the option of using their own device and connecting it to the district’s system, Mack said.
Board member Gary Hoffman showed support for continuing the technology piece established by the district, saying that while it is expensive, patrons believe it’s important for the students to be exposed to the technology of today.
“That’s the world we live in,” Hoffman said.
Information provided at a recent Nebraska Association of School Boards Area Membership meeting highlighted that Nebraska is one of only four states in the nation that does not receive state funds for buildings and grounds, Hoffman explained. Roughly 58 percent of the funding for school districts in the state is generated through local tax dollars, but the state ranks among the highest in the nation in terms of making sure those tax dollars are spent on student learning.
The budget the board adopted asks for $7,832.30 more in property tax dollars over last year. The total budget includes $14,590,525 in the general fund and $433,743 in the special building fund. That’s an increase of $345,878 in the general fund over last year, but a nearly $74,000 decrease in the special building fund. The total mill levy will remain the same at $1.05.
“Basically, it’s the same budget as last year,” said Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester. “It’s really close.”
The district budgeted $14,244,646 in 2017-18 and ended the year 9.5 percent under budget.
Included in the 2018-19 budget will be improvements to playgrounds across the district. The board elected to use a combination of pour-in-place and rubberized fill material at a depth of eight inches. The project will cost $87,000, but the district will receive enough rebates next spring to bring the actual cost down to $58,500, well below the $75,000 budgeted.
“I think it’s a great project. We need to find some other place to fund it, not the general fund,” O’Roarke said, continuing to lobby for alternative funding sources.
The district did apply for grants and seek other fundraising opportunities, explained Primary Principal Libby Uhing, but were not successful. Huffman and Hoffman both expressed concerns over liability issues if the district did not move forward with the project, which could be completed yet this fall.
“That’s our responsibility,” Huffman said, referring to the safety of the playgrounds.