Buffalo Chip Toss returns to downtown

Despite the rain Saturday afternoon, the 2021 Chadron Rotary Club World Championship Buffalo Chip Toss still drew a crowd with 96 total participants. Results from the toss are as follows:
Boys and Girls 6 & Under: 1st — Audrey Watson, 6, Chadron, 28 feet 10 inches; 2nd— Kailynn Olduker, 6, Chadron, 26 feet 7 inches; 3rd — Avalon Tucker, 6, Lincoln, 18 feet 10 inches
Girls 7-12: 1st — Sophie Watson, 12, Chadron, 59 feet 10 inches; 2nd — Audrey Dailey, 12, Chadron, 54 feet 8 inches; 3rd — Harper Watson, 10, Chadron, 50 feet 8 inches
Boys 7-12: 1st — Ashton Tucker, 11, Lincoln, 66 feet 2 inches; 2nd — Sorren Oberg, 12, Pine Island, Minn., 65 feet 1 inch; 3rd — Langdon White, 9, Kearney, 63 feet 6 inches
Girls 13-17: 1st — Targan Bach, 14 , Chadron, 52 feet 9 inches; 2nd — Raeleigh Bridges, 17, Chadron, 42 feet 8 inches; 3rd — Sage Peralez, 16, Minnetonka, Minn., 36 feet
Boys 13-17: 1st — Mason Cortez 17 , Edgemont, S.D., 105 feet 7 inches; 2nd — Isaac Orr, 16, Bozeman, Mont., 100 feet 10 inches; 3rd — Tyson Taylor, 13, Papillion, 95 feet 5 inches
Women 18 and Over: 1st — Julie Piñero, 29, Silver Spring, Md., 62 feet 1 inch; 2nd — Emma Ann Oberg 20, Pine Island, Minn., 61 feet 3 inches; 3rd — Becca Bosough, 29 , Helena, Mont., 53 feet 11 inches
Men 18 and Over: 1st — Jake Herblan, 37, Chadron, 147 feet; 2nd — Melvin Oldaker, 39, Chadron, 124 feet; 3rd — Aaron Tucker, 38 , Lincoln, 114 feet 10 inches
Politician: Vance Haug, 56 feet 9 inches; Cheryl Welch, 52 feet 1 inch