 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Chip Toss returns to downtown

Buffalo Chip Toss returns to downtown

{{featured_button_text}}
chip toss
Mark Dykes

Despite the rain Saturday afternoon, the 2021 Chadron Rotary Club World Championship Buffalo Chip Toss still drew a crowd with 96 total participants. Results from the toss are as follows:

Boys and Girls 6 & Under: 1st — Audrey Watson, 6, Chadron, 28 feet 10 inches; 2nd— Kailynn Olduker, 6, Chadron, 26 feet 7 inches; 3rd — Avalon Tucker, 6, Lincoln, 18 feet 10 inches

Girls 7-12: 1st — Sophie Watson, 12, Chadron, 59 feet 10 inches; 2nd — Audrey Dailey, 12, Chadron, 54 feet 8 inches; 3rd — Harper Watson, 10, Chadron, 50 feet 8 inches

Boys 7-12: 1st — Ashton Tucker, 11, Lincoln, 66 feet 2 inches; 2nd — Sorren Oberg, 12, Pine Island, Minn., 65 feet 1 inch; 3rd — Langdon White, 9, Kearney, 63 feet 6 inches

Girls 13-17: 1st — Targan Bach, 14 , Chadron, 52 feet 9 inches; 2nd — Raeleigh Bridges, 17, Chadron, 42 feet 8 inches; 3rd — Sage Peralez, 16, Minnetonka, Minn., 36 feet

Boys 13-17: 1st — Mason Cortez 17 , Edgemont, S.D., 105 feet 7 inches; 2nd — Isaac Orr, 16, Bozeman, Mont., 100 feet 10 inches; 3rd — Tyson Taylor, 13, Papillion, 95 feet 5 inches

Women 18 and Over: 1st — Julie Piñero, 29, Silver Spring, Md., 62 feet 1 inch; 2nd — Emma Ann Oberg 20, Pine Island, Minn., 61 feet 3 inches; 3rd — Becca Bosough, 29 , Helena, Mont., 53 feet 11 inches

Men 18 and Over: 1st — Jake Herblan, 37, Chadron, 147 feet; 2nd — Melvin Oldaker, 39, Chadron, 124 feet; 3rd — Aaron Tucker, 38 , Lincoln, 114 feet 10 inches

Politician: Vance Haug, 56 feet 9 inches; Cheryl Welch, 52 feet 1 inch

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oldest Chadron bank gets new name
News

Oldest Chadron bank gets new name

Editor’s note: Historical information contained in this article was compiled by Steve Cleveland and Barbara Olson, and also obtained from the …

+7
2020 Chamber Awards
News

2020 Chamber Awards

As part of the Fur Trade Days/Bands on Bordeaux kickoff event last Thursday, the Chadron Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards.

News

Unattended death under investigation

  • Updated

On June 26 at about 9:45 a.m. the Chadron Police Department and Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug were contacted to investigate the una…

News

Bands event opens with Bar Flies

As part of the fun this week with Fur Trade Days, the park just east of Main Street on First is home to the initial concert in the 2021 Bands …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News