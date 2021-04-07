Buffalo installed as new exhibit’s first phase

Personals: 7’4” male buffalo, fit and trim, embodies the “Spirit of the Plains;” seeking a name.

A new face will greet visitors to the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center, peering down over the entry to the C.F. Coffee Gallery. The life-size replica of a buffalo, made entirely from cardboard, burlap and paper mache was installed March 31 after months of work by artist Linda Dabbs. The unnamed buffalo is the first phase of the new exhibit “Spirit of the Plains” and has the distinctive tan look of an older sacred white buffalo.

Located on a traditionally empty platform above the lower level that houses the C.F. Coffee Gallery, the new exhibit fills a void in the Sandoz Center. Structurally, the platform that serves as a ceiling to the Coffee Gallery is not designed to hold much weight, presenting a challenge for any exhibit that could be located on it. Dabbs, a local artist and an adjunct professor at Chadron State College, envisioned the buffalo made of nothing more than cardboard to keep it lightweight. Work began months ago, and visitors to the Sandoz Center’s Chicoine Atrium have been able to follow the progress as his wood frame was constructed and cardboard boxes, donated by Ace Hardware, were fitted over it. Tape, paper mache horns, eyes and hooves, hot glue, acrylic paint and burlap for the buffalo’s coat gave the buffalo its completed look.