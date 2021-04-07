 Skip to main content
Buffalo installed as new exhibit’s first phase

buffalo

The Sandoz Center will have a naming contest for its newest feature, a life-size buffalo made of cardboard and burlap.

 Kerri Rempp

Personals: 7’4” male buffalo, fit and trim, embodies the “Spirit of the Plains;” seeking a name.

A new face will greet visitors to the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center, peering down over the entry to the C.F. Coffee Gallery. The life-size replica of a buffalo, made entirely from cardboard, burlap and paper mache was installed March 31 after months of work by artist Linda Dabbs. The unnamed buffalo is the first phase of the new exhibit “Spirit of the Plains” and has the distinctive tan look of an older sacred white buffalo.

Located on a traditionally empty platform above the lower level that houses the C.F. Coffee Gallery, the new exhibit fills a void in the Sandoz Center. Structurally, the platform that serves as a ceiling to the Coffee Gallery is not designed to hold much weight, presenting a challenge for any exhibit that could be located on it. Dabbs, a local artist and an adjunct professor at Chadron State College, envisioned the buffalo made of nothing more than cardboard to keep it lightweight. Work began months ago, and visitors to the Sandoz Center’s Chicoine Atrium have been able to follow the progress as his wood frame was constructed and cardboard boxes, donated by Ace Hardware, were fitted over it. Tape, paper mache horns, eyes and hooves, hot glue, acrylic paint and burlap for the buffalo’s coat gave the buffalo its completed look.

Weighing in at 50-75 pounds, the buffalo was lifted over the railing in the Chicoine Atrium and lowered on to the platform to greet visitors. Now, he’s seeking a name. The Sandoz Center will take suggestions through April 16 and then will have online and in-person voting to select the winning name.

The first phase of the “Spirit of the Plains” exhibit also includes yucca plants created from cardboard, burlap and dried yucca steps with seed pods. A second phase is planned, with Dabbs on tap to create a coyote, jackrabbit, brush and another yucca plant from similar materials. Holly Counts of the Sandoz Center said a timeline for the second phase has not been determined, as Dabbs is donating her free time to create the exhibit.

Dabbs used her background in set design at the Henry Doorly Zoo and in commercial and theater art to create the “Spirit of the Plains” exhibit and solve the weight constraint issues involved.

“Art solves,” she said.

