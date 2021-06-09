Business home to exclusive product

Like most businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the comic book/graphic novel industry slowed to a crawl. But things are picking back up, something not lost on Adam Stone, owner of Game Changer, as the store will be home to an exclusive comic starting today.

Titled “Bunny Mask,” the book features the store logo on the front and back, with artwork designed by Stone’s friend Bobbi Dickerson on the latter. The back cover design is based on tarot cards, with a Game Change twist and the two families’ last names. Stone pointed out books typically have stock advertisements on the back, but since he has the opportunity to design the back he takes it to give other artists a chance to get their name and their work out there.

The main artist for the comic is Andrea Mutti, who was selected by Stone. It’s not the first time Stone’s chosen Mutti, as he also wanted him to draw a cover for the book “Join the Future.” Stone also helped arranged Mutti to come to Fur Trade Days last year, though the visit was cancelled due to the pandemic. Stone noted Mutti still plans to visit Chadron, though no dates are set.

Stone was able to read the Bunny Mask book prior to its release, and provided some of his own input though he added there were some ideas that came after the design was completed.