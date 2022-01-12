Business owner expresses concerns

Monday night the Chadron City Council, with Vice President Cheryl Welch appearing via teleconference, heard from Candace Connery-Nollette in regard to the Nov. 30 lockdown at Chadron schools. The publicschools and the college were put on alert as there were reports of two people in the area suspected in a Nov. 28 shooting in Pine Ridge, S.D. The suspects were later apprehended.

Connery-Nollette asked who is responsible for “red alerts” in the city. She was aware the schools and Chadron Community Hospital received alerts, but none of the local businesses did. Her concern is that, if there are dangerous people in Chadron, she has a responsibility for the safety of her business, her staff and her customers.

Mayor Mark Werner was unaware of any written policy to let business owners know when there is a dangerous situation and when to lock doors. He said it’s something that can be investigated to determine what’s possible and what should be done.

Connery-Nollette said she’s spoken with Police Chief Rick Hickstein and much of the downtown business community, and many are on board with having some kind of alert system. She further pointed out parents with children in school are notified of dangerous situations, but those without school-age children aren’t. She later added calls are made when there is a snow emergency, but not in other dangerous situations.

Werner said Connery-Nollette’s concerns are valid, and said the council could certainly come up with a plan and policy upon which everyone can agree.

Connery-Nollette also expressed appreciation to the Chadron Police Department, Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol for their handling of the situation.

Hickstein expressed his appreciation to Connery-Nollette for bringing her concerns forward, as any time he gets input he learns. He plans to issue information later this week about how people can sign up to get notifications through the Code Red system.

In action, the council approved an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) for the maintenance of Highway 20 in the 2022 calendar year.

Street Superintendent Casey Keim explained there has been some negotiating with NDOT in regard to the contract. This stems from a Sept. 17 incident, he said, and further explained crews were on Highway 385 doing maintenance duties.

On Sept. 17, they were cutting across a patch out between Sixth and Eighth on Highway 385. A flagger was stationed at Eighth while crews were cutting at Sixth. The cutting was done at 4 a.m. since traffic is reduced, and Keim said the flagger couldn’t see the cutting crew even though they were wearing high-visibility gear.

“The lighting out there, even though there are street lights, was pretty atrocious,” Keim said. “It was basically light by loader only. Coming from a safety background, it was red flag after flag for my crew and for the safety of the public as well.”

He further added this incident showed him the crew, equipment and setup is not sufficient to be on Highway 385, and this feeling is mutual among former street superintendents.

After getting permission from City Manager John Sutherland, Keim spoke with NDOT about returning this portion of the highway to state maintenance and came up with the contract.

Plans and specifications for the North Pine Street water main connection loop project, along with the notice to contractors, was approved. Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson reminded the council of the water line projects for which ARPA funds are being considered. Those projects, which would go toward upgrading the water lines, were presented at their Sept. 28 special meeting; Johnson noted they have been numbered by priority.

First priority is installing 643 feet of eight-inch water main on North Pine, Johnson said. Project 2, currently in the engineering phase, is on Niobrara between North Mears and North Maple. This involves taking out a four-inch line and upgrading it to an eight-inch. Project 3 is the 400 block of North Mears, again taking out a four-inch line and replacing it with eight-inch.

The goal is to have all the projects out for bid this winter and spring, and construction complete by October. When completed, it will mean an eight-inch water main loop all around Kenwood, except for on Bartlett Road between North Pine and North Maple.

Johnson noted the size of the projects has decreased since first proposed so there is some expected cost savings. She expects bids to be in by Feb. 9.

Council also approved the bid award for a new 2021/2022 mid-size police/special services hybrid sport utility vehicle.

Chief Hickstein said bids were taken out for the new vehicle, and received four bids from two companies. Wahlstrom Ford had the low bid at $34,417.40 for a V6. The company also bid a V6 hybrid at $37,565.40, which the council approved.

GMC of Chadron bid a V6 at $37,565 and a V8 at $40,560.

Also at the meeting, Mayor Mark Werner proclaimed January as National Radon Action Month. Radon is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas that can threaten the health of citizens and their families. It is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and the leading cause of cancer in non-smokers.

Radon is found in elevated levels in every one of 15 homes. Panhandle Public Health District, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the US Environmental Protection Agency support efforts to test homes for radon and the building of homes with radon-resistant materials.

Radon test kits can be obtained from Panhandle Public Health District at 308-487-3600, extension 108.

Bank depositories were declared for the 2022 calendar year, including Bank of the West, Homestead Bank, First National Bank Omaha, Security First Bank, Platte Valley Bank and Farmers State Bank. Also, a temporary change was approved to the organizational structure, providing for the finance officer to report to the city manager. The council also set Feb. 15 a t 4 p.m. for a budget workshop.

