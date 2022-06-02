Business provides massage, wellness

A ribbon cutting last week at the Bordeaux Business Suites, 212 Bordeaux Street, welcomed Abbondanza to the Chadron Chamber of Commerce.

Business owner Nelly Bablumian obtained her massage therapist license in New York in 2013, and found herself moving to Chadron with her husband — who was born here — and opening the office in 2019. Unfortunately, that was when the COVID-19 pandemic was blooming, but Bablumian was able to keep her business going.

Bablumian noted she’s studied techniques such as Reiki and polarity therapy, which she incorporates into her practice, making the massage experience an intuitive one. She further explained when people have trauma it is something that can become stuck in their bodies. During her sessions, she works with the client and picks up on things from his or her body to guide where she needs to be.

She also incorporates guided meditation to help clear a person’s spirit and energy flow, directing them toward better physical and mental well-being.

While she initially went to school for massage therapy, she took a slightly different direction and got into acupressure and reflexology. She also studied physical theater in college — which added to her knowledge of the physical body — and worked in the food service industry; working with her hands and helping people are two things she’s always enjoyed.

For those who are considering getting a massage for the first time and might feel self-conscious, Bablumian explained she has a sheet and blanket on her table for people to cover up with, and they can undress to whatever level they are comfortable.

Massage is only one aspect of Abbondanza, though, as Bablumian also crafts and sells jewelry. She utilizes two offices inside the Bordeaux Business Suites, one for massage and the other for crafting.

Going forward, Bablumian said she has a dream of people who work in health, food and art coming together in a common community center, working together to take care of people through a holistic approach.

Bablumian noted she has a flexible schedule, and the best way to schedule a massage is by calling 858-349-2611, emailing abbondanzawellness@gmail.com or sending a message via www.abbondanzawellness.com

