A Chadron woman was arrested on the suspicion of several charges after a bystander allegedly caught her kicking a child and intervened.
The Chadron Police Department was contacted Aug. 30 around 9:30 p.m. by a man who said a woman was abusing a small child in the 800 block of West Fourth Street. The dispatch center immediately received a second call from another party who said her son had fallen in a ditch and then a strange man had taken him into his house.
When officers arrived on scene they discovered Jessica M. Sauzo, 35, who advised them that her son was inside a nearby residence. According to a CPD press release, officers contacted the man who lived there and the young boy inside who was crying and holding his side. The man told police he saw Sauzo push the child to the ground and kick him in the ribs, and the boy indicated his mother had assaulted him. The man said upon seeing the incident he ran to the street, walked the boy away from the woman and contacted the police.
While officers were on scene conducting their investigation, Sauzo allegedly became upset and refused to follow officers orders, attempting to punch officers when they tried to arrest her. The CPD press release alleges she also kicked an officer, striking him once in the upper thigh and once in the groin area.
Sauzo was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse and assault on an officer, and misdemeanor allegations of resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and third degree assault. She was booked into the Dawes County Jail and bond was set at 10 percent of $30,000.
The child was taken to the Chadron Community Hospital by the Chadron Fire and Rescue for treatment of his injuries, and the case was referred to the Department of Health and Human Services.