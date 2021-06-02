Cadets plan to complete summer training

Four Chadron State College students will complete training this summer as cadets in the Army ROTC. They are Robert Deaver of Hay Springs, Neb., Harrison Perchal of Omaha, Neb., Chase Thurness of Rapid City, S.D., and Jessica Tubbs of Edgemont, S.D.

All four will complete Advanced Camp at Fort Knox in Kentucky. Tubbs will also complete Cadet Troup Leader Training at Scofield Barracks in Hawaii, according to Second Lieutenant Colin Webster, assistant professor of Military Science.

Webster said Advanced Camp serves as a culminating experience to assess each cadet’s ability to demonstrate efficiency in officer leadership tasks.

“Advanced Camp is a great opportunity for our cadets to use all the skills they have learned over the past three years. Other cadets from all over the country will be there. The CSC cadets will need to integrate into the group and find the best way to work with others they have never met before,” Webster said.

Tubbs applied and was accepted for Cadet Troup Leader Training. Webster said Tubbs will shadow a finance officer with the 25th Infantry Division from Aug. 9-30.

