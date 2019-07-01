Agriculture in the Nebraska Panhandle offers many career opportunities besides being a farmer or rancher. An entire industry has developed to support farmers in the field as they grow food; to process the food they grow; and research the best ways to grow a safe, plentiful supply of food.
Local Extension staff have created a unique camp to expose 4-H youth ages 8-12 to some of the not-so-well-known agricultural options available in the area. The Panhandle Ag 4-H Camp is scheduled for Thursday, July 11, at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center, from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
There is a fee. To learn more, youth can contact their local Extension Office, or register on-line at https://forms.gle/cAdYVCZ6VAnUzM4f9. Advance registration is requested.
The all-day camp will be packed with activities. Campers will tour the crop research plots at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center to see how scientists study issues such as managing weeds, pests, diseases, and irrigation.
You have free articles remaining.
Camp participants will visit Western Sugar to see how sugar beets are turned into refined sugar that is shipped around the world. They will also visit a sugar beet field to see the young beets in the ground.
Pizza for lunch, drinks, and snacks will be provided.
In the afternoon the youth will have an opportunity to showcase what they have learned in a taffy-making and popcorn-tasting event.