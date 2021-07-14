Camp provides look into rural mental health

Campers also get to test their skills, doing mock clinical interviews with actors who have been given profiles with symptoms to report and exhibit. It’s not all classwork, though, and there’s also time for activities including hiking, yoga, journaling, swimming, bowling and movies.

In a full camp, students career papers and small-scale community projects, along with pre-tests and post-tests. With the shortened timeframe, the career paper was eliminated though they will still address it in their community projects. They also have a photo voice project, in which they use photography in a therapeutic or advocacy way to express an idea or thought.

On the final day, students are assigned a mentor who follows them. “We still have kids we mentor from the first camp, years ago,” Jones-Hazledine said. “We’ll get calls or emails asking us to recommend a class when they’re in college, or to write a letter of recommendation, or to be interviewed for a class project.” Alumni are also invited to come back and present to new students.

Though not all students who attend FARM CAMP will continue with a career in mental or behavioral health, Jones-Hazledine said even one per year benefits the rural communities.