Being away on a camping trip became a blessing for my wife and me. We found the ability to relax with family, pray over meals and share together in the warmth of evening campfires. Even catching a few fish became a blessing for us.
Suddenly the beauty of our surroundings became like soothing balm to our tired and weary souls. Hearing the rustling of cottonwood leaves in the evening breezes offered healing. And the sound of distant thunder could not keep us from the enjoyment of each evening. Later we heard of nearby storms that miraculously skirted our camp sight. It was then, our lives were blessed. Not because we were safe, but because our Savior never left us. He once said to his Disciples, "Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest. So they went away by themselves in a boat to a solitary place." (Mark 6:31,32) Each time this happened, they could expect a miracle. This time, it was the "Feeding of the Five Thousand."
We can always expect more, when there is the prelude of quiet rest amid the soliloquy of recovery.
So we returned, rested & well fed. It was the time alone, fulfilled in the presence of what our Lord created and blessed. But even more than what we received, we were empowered to share. This is how God made it, and we will not forget how generous and uplifting He really is with all the leftovers, even more than what we came to receive.