A plea deal resolved two felony cases and avoided a jury trial scheduled for last week in one case.
Clint Canaday agreed to the deal in which he was found guilty of three felony counts in exchange for the dismissal of three other felonies.
He was originally charged in a single case with felony child abuse that intentionally caused injury, first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and of being a habitual criminal based on three cases ending in conviction in Sheridan County. That case was scheduled for trial last Thursday and Friday before Canaday agreed to plead no contest to the amended charges of committing intentional child abuse with bodily injury and committing intentional child abuse without injury.
The child abuse charges were brought after a 6-year-old boy was treated at the Chadron Community Hospital, and later at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyo., for facial injuries, said a press release last year. Law enforcement seized six cell phones, a video camera system, a yellow electric cattle prod and a black tape measure when two search warrants were served at 75 Westview Trailer Park during the investigation. Court documents say a child with the initials S.A. was struck in the face with a tape measure July 12, 2018, while another child, J.G., was cruelly punished without bodily injury in June of last year.
Canaday’s second case, filed earlier this year, originally included two charges of sexual assault of a child, stemming from incidents alleged to have happened in June 2018 with a child under the age of 12 identified as G.M. Last week’s plea bargain dismissed one count in the case. The remaining count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Canaday will be sentenced Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.