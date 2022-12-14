Cancer support group has ‘fabulous’ gala

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Circle of Light had its annual Giving Hearts Gala. The organization serves cancer patients in Dawes Sheridan and Sioux counties.

Circle of Light began in 2009, Jodi Dannar said, through a grant from Susan G. Komen. That grant could only be used for breast cancer patients, she explained, “so after we got that grant we decided all cancer patients needed help. We had our first fundraiser in 2009 to raise funds for all cancer patients.”

Circle of Light gives patients up to $3,000 to spend how they see fit, such as for living, medical and travel expenses. “We’re trying to take away some of the financial barriers,” Dannar said, “so they can concentrate less on the financial stress and more on healing.”

Since 2009, Circle of Light has donated $750,000 and helped more than 350 people. Dannar noted most people received the full amount, though those who have a relapse or continue treatment are helped with a lesser amount. Patients can apply for and receive payments as long as they’re going through active treatment.

Jeanie Martin further explained if patients’ treatment course lasts more than a year, Circle of Light will help people annually. “If they’re still on maintenance therapy from their initial diagnosis until end of life, we will continue to help them.”

Dannar noted payments aren’t given once a calendar year. Rather patients are eligible for successive payments every 365 days following their first. Though Circle of Light covers three counties, there is no restriction as to where people doctor. If a patient feels he or she might be better served at another hospital for oncology, the money can still be used there.

As to the gala earlier this month, Dannar said it was “fabulous,” and brought in more than $5,500. She expressed her appreciation to Security First Bank and Chadron Community Hospital for underwriting the expense of the gala, so the full proceeds from the tickets go back to Circle of Light. Further, The Bar Flies provided entertainment, Country Kitchen provided food and Bloom provided carnations, all at reduced rates. Dixie Thompson was also shown appreciation for the decorating work she did.

The gala isn’t the only fundraising circle of Light does, though, as donations are appreciated throughout the year. Dannar noted the organization is one of the few around where 100% of donations goes back to the patients. There are no administrative fees, she said, and all funds given out are from grants, private donations, memorials and fundraisers.

“We couldn’t do this without the support of individuals and businesses in the area,” Dannar said, as many groups and businesses donate to them. “So many people, when you talk to people about donating, open their hearts. It’s very rare you hear a ‘no.’”

As for the group’s name, Dannar said they tried to come up with a name and this represents a continuous circle. Brenda Rhembrandt said the name gives people hope, and Dannar added they are something of guiding light with a “nobody fights alone” attitude. “If it’s not the patients fighting, it’s the family, the friends the relatives. Everybody knows somebody that’s been diagnosed with cancer.”

Rhembrandt said Circle of Light had a large spring fundraiser prior to COVID-19, with donated items for a silent and live auction. The group is looking to return the auction in the spring, and item donations are a big help. Folks can also donate out of their retirement or set up memorials if they choose, and Circle of Light received a 100 Women Who Care award last year.

Circle of Light applications are available online chadronhospital.com/programs/circle-of-light, or by calling Chadron Community Hospital and asking for Jeanie Martin, Jodi Dannar, Brenda Rhembrandt or Tricia Thayer.