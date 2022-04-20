CAPstone provides for child advocacy

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the Nebraska Child Abuse Prevention Fund Board (NCAPF), the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation (NCFF), and Bring Up Nebraska Partners encourage all Nebraskans to get in involved in their communities to highlight the need to prevent child abuse.

In Chadron, CAPstone provides a safe environment for abused youth to speak about incidents, and is a valuable asset to law enforcement.

CAPstone Executive Director Monica Shambaugh explained the program is for child advocacy, which is mandated by state law to be utilized by law enforcement and Child Protective Services (CPS) when young people allege serious physical abuse or neglect, or sexual assault. Other situations that call for CAPstone are youth being in a drug-endangered environment, being witness to a violent crime including domestic abuse or recovered in a kidnapping.

Shambaugh further explained CAPstone has specially-trained forensic interviewers to do the youth interviews for law enforcement and CPS. Once the interviews are completed, it’s the responsibility of officers and CPS to make the case against the alleged abuser and submit that information to the county attorney’s office.

CAPstone opened the advocacy center in Scottsbluff in 2000, and the Chadron location was established between 2009 and 2010.

“We didn’t want kids to have to travel that far,” Shambaugh said. “We were having kids from Gordon and Big Springs who would travel two hours one way to talk about an abuse allegation. We didn’t want that to happen, so we added satellite offices in Chadron, Alliance and Sidney between 2008 and 2010.”

When CAPstone is called to do an interview, it’s not always a simple matter of bringing the victim in and talking to him or her. One of the biggest barriers, Shambaugh said, is those youth who have been told by parents or guardians that they’re not supposed to talk about what goes on in their homes.

“Working with young people in our environment here to let them know they’re safe and they’re not the ones in trouble is probably one of the biggest barriers we have.” She added there are always mental blocks, which is why the interviewers have gone through special training and utilize different methods such as body part inventories or having a victim write things out rather than talk about them.

A body part inventory, Shambaugh explained, is a clarification piece that uses a drawing to see what names a child might have for different body parts.

There are some situations in which, no matter what the interviewer tried, the child did not want to communicate. In those cases, Shambaugh said, they go back home. “We can’t make them talk, and some kids just will not say what’s going on.”

Interviewers further encourage them to talk to someone they trust, when they feel comfortable enough to do so, in which case they would come back to CAPstone.

“The whole idea of an advocacy center,” Shambaugh said, “was we were getting away from law enforcement and CPS interviewing kids in school, and getting the best interview we could the first time.”

When interviews are completed and the situation is being handled by CPS and law enforcement, what happens to the youth depends on the allegation. If it involves someone in the home, CPS will work with the non-offending caregiver to determine safety for the child.

Sometimes law enforcement puts a child on a 48-hour hold, Shambaugh said, until things can get straightened out. Children might also be placed in foster care until CPS can work with the family to make sure they are returning to a safe environment.

“If the non-offending caregiver in the home is protective, the kids will go home.”

The Chadron satellite office also covers locations in Sheridan and Sioux counties. In 2021, the office saw 101 young people. Across the Panhandle, CAPstone saw 525 youth. The average, Shambaugh said, is about 80-85 in each of the Chadron and Alliance offices, 50-60 in Sidney and more than 300 in the Gering office.

As to the increase, Shambaugh said, “I think law enforcement and Child Protective Services like using us. I think they like the interviews they get from us.” She further added in 2019 people were really reporting what they saw, but when COVID hit in 2020 there was a large decline. There was, she said, more youth involved in domestic violence situations.

“We promote everybody in the state of Nebraska as a mandatory reporter. If they see child abuse or neglect, they need to be calling the Department of Health and Human Services Hotline, 1-800-652-1999.” People can report anonymously if they choose, though Shambaugh would prefer they give a name.

Beyond the forensic interviews, CAPstone also provides training to agencies and individuals who work with children. For more information, or to make a report, call 308-632-7274.

