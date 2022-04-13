Cardinals earn state championships

During the 2022 Nebraska State FFA Convention April 6-8, the Chadron High School Ag Mechanics Team of Gabe Tidyman, Parker Fisher, Duane Trent and Jace Lien was named State Champion.

Individual champions from the competition were Tidyman in the Ag Mechanics division and Luke Kahl in Floriculture.

Additional team accomplishments for Chadron included the Farm Agri-Business Management team of Ryan Bickel, Kahl, Bryson Bickel and Jadyn Tidyman being named runner up, and the Environment and Natural Resources team of Owen Wess, Cody Kahl, Caden Galbraith and Billy Hy taking fourth place.

Individual highlights include Bickel placing second in Farm Agri-Business Management, Wess placing fifth and Cody Kahl placing sixth in Environment and Natural Resources, Parker Fisher placing sixth in Ag Mechanics and Jace Lien placing ninth in Biotechnology.

The 95th National FFA Convention & Expo is Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis.

Additional state winners from the weekend include Maralee Rischling and Tyler Kaus, who both placed first in the State National History Day Contest on April 9.

Rischling placed first in the Historical Paper category. She also won the Nebraska Press Foundation Award, and a Nebraska Wesleyan Scholarship. The title of her paper is: The Debate to Forego Diplomacy: The 1936 “Nazi Olympics.”

Kaus placed first in the Historical Documentary category. He also won the Michael Berg Memorial Award, Honorable Mention for NebraskaLand Foundation Award, and a Nebraska Wesleyan Scholarship. The title of his documentary is: Meyer v. Nebraska: A Debate Over Bilingual Education.

The 2022 National History Day National Contest will be held virtually June 12-16.

Chadron Middle School also had some National History Day state qualifiers. Matt Sorenson and Samuel Kahl took second with their website "Debate and Diplomacy in the Cuban Missile Crisis." Josephine Werner did not qualify for state but won the The Schwalb Center for Israel and Jewish Studies Award for her project "The Use of Animation as Propaganda in World War 2."

National History Day is a year-long academic program focused on historical research, interpretation and creative expression for 6th- to 12th-grade students. By participating in NHD, students become writers, filmmakers, web designers, playwrights and artists as they create unique contemporary expressions of history.

The high school Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter, which was newly-formed 2020-21 school year, saw two state runner-ups in Kenzie Pourier and Morgan Schommer.

Results from the state FBLA competition were unavailable at press time.

