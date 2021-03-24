Cardinals excel as track, field returns

About all the teams at Saturday’s meet had some athletes who stood out. There were three double winners in the individual events.

Chadron junior Tatum Bailey was among those who got the meet off to a positive note when she cleared 5-foot-6 in the high jump to tie the Cardinals’ school record. And, as the meet was winding down about seven hours later, she also won the triple jump by going 32-6. In between, she was sixth in the long jump.

Scottsbluff senior James Bruner also won two jumps, the high jump at 6-foot even and the long jump at 20-8 ½ despite skipping the finals to go high jump. In between, he was sixth in the 60-meter dash that drew 46 contestants. Bruner’s exploits pleased both Scottsbluff and Chadron fans because it was announced last week that he has signed a letter of intent to continue his track and field career at Chadron State.

Another Bearcat, Anselmo Camacho, swept both the 60 and 200-meter dashes to become the meet’s third double winner. There were 46 entries in the 60 and 37 in the 200.

Another Chadron Cardinal also had an extra good day. Junior Chayton Bynes was the runner-up in all three of his events--the long, triple and high jumps. His triple jump was 40-8 ½, just three-fourths of an inch shy of the winning mark.