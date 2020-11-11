 Skip to main content
Caring and Sharing holiday season

Caring and Sharing holiday season

tree

From left: Frances Gonzalez, Dannette Rotherham and Cheri Schrack decorated the Chadron Caring & Sharing giving tree at Walmart. Donated gift cards are received at the customer service desk and will be distributed to seniors by the Caring & Sharing volunteers.

Chadron Caring and Sharing 2020 is well underway. The mission of Chadron Caring and Sharing is to serve the Chadron community in a charitable manner by collecting donations from the public and redistributing them to those in need. This year, the program is exclusively serving those ages 55-plus in the Chadron community.

Applications are accepted from Oct. 26 through Nov. 23, with delivery dates on Dec. 17 and 18

Questions can be answered by calling (308) 430-1025 or Christmas Central at (308) 432-2626.

Monetary donations are being accepted through November 30 and can be mailed directly to Caring & Sharing, Box 231, Chadron, NE 69337, or dropped off at First National Bank of Chadron.

If participating in Amazon Smiles, please consider designation Chadron Caring & Sharing as a recipient.

Generosity toward helping the program make it a merrier Christmas for seniors is greatly appreciated, especially during this time of isolation and loneliness.

