Caring and Sharing holiday season

Chadron Caring and Sharing 2020 is well underway. The mission of Chadron Caring and Sharing is to serve the Chadron community in a charitable manner by collecting donations from the public and redistributing them to those in need. This year, the program is exclusively serving those ages 55-plus in the Chadron community.

Applications are accepted from Oct. 26 through Nov. 23, with delivery dates on Dec. 17 and 18

Questions can be answered by calling (308) 430-1025 or Christmas Central at (308) 432-2626.

Monetary donations are being accepted through November 30 and can be mailed directly to Caring & Sharing, Box 231, Chadron, NE 69337, or dropped off at First National Bank of Chadron.

If participating in Amazon Smiles, please consider designation Chadron Caring & Sharing as a recipient.

Generosity toward helping the program make it a merrier Christmas for seniors is greatly appreciated, especially during this time of isolation and loneliness.

