Caring and Sharing this holiday season

Chadron Caring and Sharing 2022 is well underway. The mission of Chadron Caring and Sharing is to serve the Chadron Community in a charitable manner by collecting donations from the public and redistributing them to those in need. The program is serving those ages 55+ in the Chadron Community.

Applications will be accepted until November 18, with delivery dates scheduled for December 15 and 16

Questions can be answered by calling (308) 430-1025 or Christmas Central at (308) 432-2626.

Monetary donations are being accepted through December 2nd and can be:

• Mailed directly to Caring & Sharing, Box 231, Chadron, NE 69337or

• Dropped off at Homestead Bank.

• Placed in donation boxes available in various businesses.

• If you participate in Amazon Smiles, please consider designating Chadron Caring & Sharing as your recipient.

Any generosity toward helping to make it a merrier Christmas for seniors is greatly appreciated!