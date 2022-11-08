 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caring and Sharing this holiday season

  • 0
c

From left: Dannette Rotherham, Frances Gonzalez and Gloria Hale decorated the Chadron Caring & Sharing giving tree at Walmart. Donated gift cards are received at the customer service desk and will be distributed to our Seniors by the Caring & Sharing volunteers.

 Courtesy Photo

Chadron Caring and Sharing 2022 is well underway. The mission of Chadron Caring and Sharing is to serve the Chadron Community in a charitable manner by collecting donations from the public and redistributing them to those in need. The program is serving those ages 55+ in the Chadron Community.

Applications will be accepted until November 18, with delivery dates scheduled for December 15 and 16

Questions can be answered by calling (308) 430-1025 or Christmas Central at (308) 432-2626.

Monetary donations are being accepted through December 2nd and can be:

• Mailed directly to Caring & Sharing, Box 231, Chadron, NE 69337or

• Dropped off at Homestead Bank.

• Placed in donation boxes available in various businesses.

People are also reading…

• If you participate in Amazon Smiles, please consider designating Chadron Caring & Sharing as your recipient.

Any generosity toward helping to make it a merrier Christmas for seniors is greatly appreciated!

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Public hears from candidates

Public hears from candidates

The City of Chadron Council Chamber was again host to a final political forum for the 2022 General Election, allowing the public an opportunit…

Wind storm hits Chadron

Wind storm hits Chadron

High winds tore through Chadron Monday, causing damage all across the city and the surrounding area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News