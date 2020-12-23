Carol A. Scott

HAY SPRINGS| Carol Ann (Farr) (Rusk) Scott, 75, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 with her son Brad Rusk by her side. She was in a care center for dementia, contracted and survived COVID-19, but then succumbed to complications from the virus.

She was born in Vincennes, IN, 1945 to Edgar S. Farr and Betty E. (Bradley) Farr and was raised there as well as a few other U.S. locations including Washington, DC, Lubbock, TX, Syracuse, NY, and Alliance, NE because of her father's military career with the Air Force.

In 1963, she graduated from high school in Syracuse, NY just before the family returned to Alliance, NE. Her and a classmate's college entrance exam scores were the highest scored thar year for incoming freshmen of Chadron State Teacher's College, as it was then called. She attended college for 2 semesters before pursuing training and work as a dental hygienist subsequently leaving the dentistry career to start and raise a family.

She became an accomplished spinner and weaver and taught both crafts as a volunteer for various weaving guilds and clubs, plus professionally. In the past, she sold her woven goods and services through a boutique business she co-owned with then husband Charles Rusk, and her mother Betty Farr.