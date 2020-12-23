Carol A. Scott
HAY SPRINGS| Carol Ann (Farr) (Rusk) Scott, 75, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 with her son Brad Rusk by her side. She was in a care center for dementia, contracted and survived COVID-19, but then succumbed to complications from the virus.
She was born in Vincennes, IN, 1945 to Edgar S. Farr and Betty E. (Bradley) Farr and was raised there as well as a few other U.S. locations including Washington, DC, Lubbock, TX, Syracuse, NY, and Alliance, NE because of her father's military career with the Air Force.
In 1963, she graduated from high school in Syracuse, NY just before the family returned to Alliance, NE. Her and a classmate's college entrance exam scores were the highest scored thar year for incoming freshmen of Chadron State Teacher's College, as it was then called. She attended college for 2 semesters before pursuing training and work as a dental hygienist subsequently leaving the dentistry career to start and raise a family.
She became an accomplished spinner and weaver and taught both crafts as a volunteer for various weaving guilds and clubs, plus professionally. In the past, she sold her woven goods and services through a boutique business she co-owned with then husband Charles Rusk, and her mother Betty Farr.
She enjoyed being outdoors - gardening and gathering wild fruits and berries for jams and jellies, and collecting rocks, minerals, shells, bones, artifacts to use in her art and crafts or simply admire. She loved most animals both wild and domestic, especially her house cats and all the neighborhood strays, too.
In better days, Carol was whip-smart and had an offbeat sense of humor. She was clever and creative, and most of all a truly kind and loving person.
Carol is survived by her son Brad Rusk, his wife Kecla, and their children Keverett, Kileya, and Brayeshla of Sidney, NE, Brad's father Charles Rusk of Lincoln, NE, her brother George Farr of Maplewood, MN, her best friend Dean Myers of Hay Springs, NE, and extended family members plus many close friends she regarded as family. Carol was predeceased by both parents, her husband Micheal P. Scott, her uncle Jim Bradley, and infant brother James Farr.
A private memorial service will be held in lieu of any group service to keep friends and family safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The family urges everyone to wear a mask in public spaces, wash hands often, and follow social distancing rules as a matter of civic responsibility to keep you, and those around you healthy.