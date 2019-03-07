The Box Butte County Fair has announced its main entertainment for its 2019 installment, and continues to work on the schedule of events for the entire week of Aug. 5-11.
Casey Donahew will headline the fair concert Aug. 10 this year. Donahew has attracted a loyal fan base in the last decade, from performing in his native Texas to touring across the country and releasing several albums.
A self-taught guitar player, he got serious about writing songs while in college at Texas A&M, according to the biography on his website. He was inspired by country legends George Strait and Garth Brooks, as well as Pat Green and others on the Texas music scene. He landed a regular acoustic gig at a Fort Worth bar, the Thirsty Armadillo.
“I don’t know if there was ever a specific point where I said, ‘Hey I’m gonna do this for a living,’ but I just enjoyed writing songs and playing. It was a way to get my feet wet – and I learned a lot playing at the Armadillo. And it was a way into the industry and to see how other people did it, and we learned a lot of stuff in those first couple of years,” he says in his biography.
Within a few years, he was touring smaller clubs – and a few larger ones – and released his first independent album, “Lost Days.” He landed a gig at the famed Billy Bob’s, and in 2006 released his second album. That was followed by a live CD release and another studio album, “Moving On,” in 2009. That record sold 32,000 copies, and the Texas college crowd began following Donahew as an underground indie sensation.
“I think we definitely make music for our fans…we don’t worry about much else except making the fans happy and making ourselves happy, and we’ve been real lucky and fortunate in that I think we came along and started this band at a time when social media was really kind of starting to get some legs,” Donahew says in his biography. “And that really made it possible for a band that really didn’t have a lot of radio support to thrive and succeed.”
His fourth album, “Double Wide Dream,” his due out soon, and Donahew is gearing up for a big tour year as well, which will include the stop in Hemingford at the Box Butte County Fair.
The theme for this year’s fair is “Sew It, Grow It, Show It! It’s our Future.” While scheduling details for many of the events are still being worked out, RockIt will once again provide the midway rides and games, and there will be a “Balloon Girl” who will make amazing things from balloons. The stock dog trials and open poultry show are also expected to return.