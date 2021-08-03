Catherine M. Gray

 Skip to main content
CASPER, Wyo. | Catherine Margaret (Wallace) Gray left this earthly life on July 25, 2021.

Cathy was born in Lovell, WY to Curt and Betty Wallace on May 6, 1948. Cathy married the love of her life, Zane "Tarz" Gray in 1965. Together, they shared a love of the western lifestyle and enjoyed listening to traditional country music.

Cathy was truly gifted with a talent for cooking and often cooked for large crowds over campfires or in ranch cook houses.

After retiring, Cathy and Zane moved to Casper to be near their son and grandchildren.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents. Cathy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Zane Gray; her son, Wade Gray and her grandchildren, Gauge, Kayley and Brailyn Gray of Casper. She is also survived by 11 siblings and a large extended family.

A private family interment will be held.

