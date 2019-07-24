Collecting military patches has become a passion for a Chadron man after a connection with his grandfather kick-started his interest.
“My grandfather was a World War II veteran, and when he passed away I received a little box that had some of his military stuff in it,” said Mark Hunt, the director of security and campus resource officer at Chadron State College.
As a social sciences teacher at the time, he loved history and began collecting military memorabilia at flea markets and auctions and today has an extensive collection of military patches and other items.
“The fun is really the hunt for the items and the stories that go with them,” Hunt said. “I try not to think of the monetary value. That changes what I’m in it for.”
Beyond the hunt for unique military insignia, Hunt says he couldn’t imagine being a collector who keeps the items all to himself.
“When I was teaching, this stuff went into the class with me. Sharing it is a part of the joy,” he said. “In a weird sense you’re the caretaker of it for awhile.”
The general public is invited to view a small part of his collection through Aug. 3 at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center, where three cases of U.S. Cavalry patches are on display, along with a few other items.
He collects predominately shoulder patches of the U.S. military and approached the Sandoz Center about displaying some of his collection earlier this summer. They chose to focus on Cavalry patches to highlight the area’s connection with Fort Robinson, which was home to the G Company, 3rd Cavalry in April 1874. The Fort also served as the garrison for troops from the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 12th and 13th Cavalries from 1874-1916.
The collection on display at the Sandoz Center includes a variety of patches from mounted and armored Cavalry divisions, regimental pins and chevrons. But Hunt’s favorite piece in the display isn’t a patch at all, it’s a WWII uniform. He found the uniform while sorting through archives at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward, learning that the Cavalry uniform was located at a Goodwill store.
As he inspected the uniform, he realized he recognized the soldier’s last name and a phone call later confirmed why.
“I taught this man’s nephew,” he said pointing to the uniform.
While that mystery was solved quickly, another fact about the uniform remains a mystery to this day. The sleeves on the coat are two different shades of green, as if one was replaced; but if that’s the case, the replacement stitches were done in magnificent fashion, Hunt said.
In addition, the uniform’s Cavalry shoulder patches, on both the coat and shirt, have a bride around the horse’s head, something missing from other Cavalry patches of the era displayed next to the uniform.
“It’s a neat uniform,” Hunt said, also noting the Japanese silk patch on the right shoulder. “I’ve never seen another patch like that one in 30-plus years.
Another favorite in the collection is the pocket patch for the 10th Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers, one of six segregated African American units organized in 1866. They were deactivated in March 1944. The display also features a Nebraska Mexican Border Service Medal. Hunt’s research shows that it was never issued, but was made in Omaha. He discovered a drawer full of them while working at the museum in Seward.
Prior to World War II there were six Cavalry units created, though some of them never existed except on paper, Hunt said. He believes as world events were transpiring, the U.S. created additional units, going so far as to design patches, but by the time the country entered the war it was apparent mounted Cavalry units were outdated, so many were never actually formed. Instead, the U.S. military moved to armored Cavalry that included tanks and helicopters, and patches for some of those units are also on display.
The display also features saddle and tack on loan from Jerry and Gretchen Lotspeich. Jerry’s grandfather supplied horses to Fort Robinson in the 1920s and 1930s, and a saddle included in the display came from the Fort during that time period.
After more than 30 years of collecting military patches, Hunt began writing articles about his collection, and especially enjoys seeing and explaining how patches changed over the years.
“I like to be able to lay out the same patch and see how it’s changed.”