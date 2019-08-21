For the second consecutive year, the men and women of the U.S. Army’s Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard of Fort Riley, Kansas, visited Fort Robinson State Park to demonstrate the equipment, uniforms and drill tactics of the U.S. Cavalry during the Civil and Indian wars.
The unit spent August 15 through 17 giving daily demonstrations and speaking with park visitors, but the experience benefits the soldiers as much as it does their audience.
“It’s been a very cool experience,” First Sergeant Dale Siebert said of visiting Fort Robinson. “It’s a lot of interesting stuff that not only ties into us as riders, but the legacy of Fort Riley too. We know horseman and troopers had to go through here if they went out west so it’s a pretty big historical landmark for us.”
The Color Guard is comprised of soldiers from Fort Riley who typically spend a short two years with the unit. Though the unit visited Fort Robinson last year, few of the soldiers attended last year’s event. First Sergeant Siebert estimated about half were experiencing the fort for the first time.
More than one soldier of the unit called the experience at Fort Robinson “surreal” and several expressed their enjoyment of being able to retrace the steps of the actual units theirs is meant to portray.
“It’s amazing coming from the cavalry school and then down to here,” Siebert said. “It kind of ties it all together for us.”
As they did last year, the unit made its way to Fort Robinson via Montana where they participated in the Madison County Rodeo and Fair in Twin Bridges. From there they had the opportunity to visit U.S. Cavalry School in Fort Harrison, Montana, a school maintained by former cavalry troopers with a mission statement that includes “preserving the culture of the United States horse cavalry through education in cavalry history, horsemanship, tactics, and Army life on the American frontier.”
At the school, members of the unit were able to get a refresher in their skills of horsemanship and mounted marksmanship. They participated in a night ride with the school’s staff and toured the Little Big Horn battlefield.
Members of the unit are not required to have had a previous history with horses. Newcomers are required to train a minimum of 40 hours riding bareback before they even earn their saddle and the unit maintains that it can train the necessary horsemanship to anyone assigned to it.
Sergeant Greg Stalker, who marked two years with the unit July 10 and is participating in his final events before leaving the unit, entered with some experience, but has learned a lot.
“I had very little (experience),” Stalker said. “We had gaited horses, Tennesee Walkers and Missouri Fox Trotters, and going from them to Quarter Horses was a big change. So was going to Mustangs because they’re so hyper aware of their surroundings. It taught me a lot about myself, not only riding, but also about my personality when working with these different types of animals. “
Stalker, a combat engineer, said he joined the unit because he needed a break after three consecutive deployments.
“The unit was originally designed for (non-commissioned officers) to take a knee for a couple of years to mentally and physically reset and then from there go back to the big army,” Stalker said. “It’s definitely worked for me. I’m now ten-and-a-half years in and I’m on the downhill to retirement now.”
Stalker says he plans to continue riding in the future and that it will be tough for him to leave the unit.
“It gets closer every day and it definitely pulls at the heart strings.”