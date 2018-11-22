Christmas might not be for another month, but Chadron will celebrate early with several events scheduled for Dec. 6, giving families plenty of opportunities for fun and the chance to purchase one-of-a-kind gifts.
Get some of your Christmas shopping accomplished at the Art Guild Christmas Sale featuring original, handmade arts and crafts by Chadron State College students and other community members. The sale will be open at the CSC Student Center in the Ponderosa Room from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec 6. Shopping opportunities will also be available Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Once you’ve got your shopping taken care of, stick around for the annual Chadron Parade of Lights.
The parade’s theme for this holiday season is “There’s No Place Like Home For Christmas.” The parade, sponsored by KCSR-KBPY, First National Bank North Platte and Your Selling Team, will start at 6 p.m. at the corner of First and Main streets and end at Fifth Street.
For those interested in entering the parade, entry forms are available at the KCSR-KBPY studios and online at chadrad.com. Entry forms are due by Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. Parade entries will need to report to the corner of First and Main by 5:30 p.m. on the night of the parade. Prizes will be awarded to the top three best floats.
Following the parade of lights, pop in to the Dawes County Courthouse to enjoy holiday decorations courtesy of the annual Festival of Trees.
Always available for viewing during normal business hours, the Festival of Trees this year will have two opportunities of extended viewing hours, said Dawes County Commissioner Jake Stewart.
As usual, the courthouse will remain open until 8 p.m. on Dec. 6 for the public to view the trees after the annual Parade of Lights. New this year will be hours on Black Friday. The courthouse will be open from 1-4 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving for those in search of activities not related to Black Friday shopping.
Trees of all sizes will fill the three floors of the courthouse, showcasing a variety of themes. Trees will be set up by the end of today (Nov. 21), and visitors can wander the courthouse enjoying the trees during business hours until Christmas.
Cap off the day of Christmas in Chadron Dec. 6 with a trip to the college campus for some holiday music. The colleges musical ensembles will perform a variety of holiday favorites at Memorial Hall starting at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.