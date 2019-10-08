The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H. Dawes County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Inspire Kids to Do, which highlights how
4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county and parish in the country ̶ are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.
All 195 members will be celebrating National 4-H Week in a variety of ways. Members of the Bordeaux Trappers 4-H Club decorated a store window at Ta-da! Quilt Shop and Art Studios on Main Street in Chadron. Members will be wearing 4-H attire throughout the week and look forward to visiting with other young people about the benefits of joining the largest youth organization in the nation. Several gift bags will be handed out to over 30 of Dawes County 4-H supporters. The gifts bags will include a green apple, green gum, and a green sticky note pad.
In Dawes County, more than 195 4-H youth and 50 volunteers from the community are involved in 4 H.