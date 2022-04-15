Celebrate public transportation next week

Nebraska Public Transit Week is April 18 – 22, and newly-hired Public Transportation Supervisor Julie Lawrence has lined up plenty of activities.

Nebraska Public Transit Week has been dedicated to raising awareness of public transportation across the state for the past eight years. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic decreasing Americans’ need to travel in 2020, public transit proved its essential nature in Nebraska with over 2.7 million passenger boardings. Transit providers traveled over 5.7 million miles to get Nebraskans where they needed to go.

The week kicks off with a Stuff the Bus theme, encouraging folks to bring canned food products for Chadron food pantries to the bus that will be parked at Third and Morehead.

People are also encouraged through the week to save on gas by hitching a ride on the Public Transportation Bus.

Monday also marks the start of the week-long kids coloring contest, distributed to grades K-2. The first 100 entrants will receive a token from one of four local businesses. Winners of the contest will be announced on Friday, April 22.

Tuesday's theme is Healthy Snacks for Transportation Staff. Fun activities include taking a picture of the Transportation Bus, or a selfie while getting a ride on the bus, and texting it to 308-432-0520.

Wednesday is Riders Free Cookie Day, and riders should show drivers some "big love" by telling them how amazing they are. There will also be a lunch for transportation staff.

Thursday is Test Your Knowledge Day, by trying a crossword puzzle or word find. There will also be giveaways for passengers.

Friday is Driver Appreciation Day, to honor and celebrate the drivers for their smiles and service. It's also Funny Hat Day, and riders are encouraged to go all out with their headgear — and don't forget to text a selfie!

If you see the Transportation Bus around town, give the driver a wave and big smile. Lawrence also gave a big shout out to Sheryl Chambers, who has been with the program 42 years, and Merlyn Chamber, who has dedicated 20 years in “making the routes happen.”

