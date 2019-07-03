Fourth of July activities in Crawford kicked off Monday and will continue through Thursday.
After opening Monday, the 47th annual Western Wildlife Art Show will remain open all day Wednesday and Thursday at the Veterinary Hospital at Fort Robinson. The junior rodeo at Crawford is already in the books for another year, but there is still professional rodeo action to take in.
The PRCA Old West Trail Rodeo is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, featuring all of the traditional rodeo events. Thursday’s session will be followed by a fireworks display.
The city will also celebrate Independence Day with an early morning 5K on the White River Trail and the annual downtown parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. This year’s theme celebrates the American Legion. The parade will be followed by activities for all ages at the Crawford City Park.